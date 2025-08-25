The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Mississippi have confirmed that beloved comedian Reggie Carroll was killed in a shooting that took place last Wednesday. He was 52 years old.

The incident occurred in the community of Southaven, on the outskirts of Memphis. Local police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

In a press release, authorities referred to the shooting as an isolated incident. Carroll was rushed to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he succumbed to his injuries, a police spokesperson said. The suspect’s identity has not been made public.

open image in gallery Comedian and Oscar winner Mo’Nique was among those who paid tribute to Carroll online ( Getty Images )

In a tribute, comedian Mo’Nique referred to the Baltimore stand-up as her “brother in comedy,” reports Deadline.

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together... that’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our times together was amazing,” the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Baltimore club Mobtown Comedy wrote in a social media post, “Rest in power @comedianreggiecarroll, thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on. The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie’s family.”

open image in gallery Comedian Reggie Carroll was shot dead in Mississippi last week ( Instagram/Reggie Carroll )

His brother, Jonathan Carroll, confirmed his brother’s passing in a post on Facebook. “To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received — thank you!!!” he wrote in part.

According to his IMDb page, Carroll appeared in the stand-up showcase series “Showtime at the Apollo,” as well as in an episode of the Moesha spinoff The Parkers opposite Mo’Nique. In 2023, he produced and performed in the comedy special Knockout Kings of Comedy.

Earlier this year, Carroll toured with renowned comedian Katt Williams on his Heaven on Tour. Williams has yet to comment publicly on the shooting.