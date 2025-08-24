Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Houston homeowner shoots and kills two men in ski masks who turned up at home claiming to be cops

Two suspects were wearing bulletproof vests and badges around their necks

Andrea Cavallier
in New York
Sunday 24 August 2025 16:58 EDT
Both men were killed in the shooting that happened around 11 p.m. on Bellnole Drive, near Ahrens Street and Galveston Road, according to the Houston Police Department
Both men were killed in the shooting that happened around 11 p.m. on Bellnole Drive, near Ahrens Street and Galveston Road, according to the Houston Police Department (Google Maps)

A late-night knock at the door turned deadly in Houston, Texas on Friday after gunfire broke out between a homeowner and two men in ski masks claiming to be cops.

Both men were killed in the shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the southeast of the city, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the men told the homeowner they were serving a warrant. They were wearing bullet-proof vests, had badges around their necks and were wearing ski masks.

Lt. Amber Khan told KHOU that the homeowner “became suspicious, because, you know, they have a ring camera too, and the suspects were saying they had a warrant.”

“But it was just two people and they’re masked up and no police cars, no lights or anything like that,” she added.

Police said the men told the homeowner they were serving a warrant before they began shooting through the door
Police said the men told the homeowner they were serving a warrant before they began shooting through the door (Google Maps)
Recommended

The masked suspects then shot a barrage of bullets through the door, prompting the homeowner to return fire. Lt. Khan said the two men were pronounced dead at the scene, despite officers' CPR attempts.

The homeowner was not injured. His wife and child were also inside the home during the incident, but police say they were rattled.

“Thankfully, no one else is hurt,” she said.

The suspects have not been publicly identified by police.

“Right now, we don’t have ages on the suspects,” Lt. Khan said at the press conference. “They look to be younger, maybe at the most in their 30s.”

Detective Kyle Stringer urged residents to know the signs of legitimate police presence.

He explained that real police officers do not wear ski masks.

“Obviously, a police car with some sort of lights and sirens and a bullhorn where we’ll be announcing ourselves,” he added to the list of things to look out for when verifying who is a police officer.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in