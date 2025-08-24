Girl shot in face and at least one man killed in New York City mass shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mass shooting in the Bronx has left one person dead and four others injured, including a girl who was shot in the face, according to reports.

The shooting occurred during a basketball tournament in Haffen Park around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police told PIX11.

A 32-year-old man — identified as Jaceil Banks was killed and a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the face is now in critical condition, authorities said.

The other three people shot were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Four people have been taken into custody, the outlet reported.

open image in gallery Haffen Park, where one person was killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting ( Google Maps )

Police have urged the public for more information from witnesses about the shooting.

It’s not immediately clear what prompted the attack. The Independent has asked NYPD for more information.

"I've lived here for 50 years -- I've never seen ... the area is getting gentrified, you know, there's a lot of people coming back and forth. I'm kind of shocked at what's going on because it's been peaceful lately, for the last, I'd say 10-12 years, it's been very good," Nicholas Thompson, who lives in the neighborhood, told ABC7.