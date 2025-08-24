Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Girl shot in face and at least one man killed in New York City mass shooting

A 32-year-old man was killed in the incident, police say

Kelly Rissman
in New York
Sunday 24 August 2025 14:12 EDT
Haffen Park, where one person was killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting
Haffen Park, where one person was killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting (Google Maps)

A mass shooting in the Bronx has left one person dead and four others injured, including a girl who was shot in the face, according to reports.

The shooting occurred during a basketball tournament in Haffen Park around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police told PIX11.

A 32-year-old man — identified as Jaceil Banks was killed and a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the face is now in critical condition, authorities said.

The other three people shot were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Four people have been taken into custody, the outlet reported.

Haffen Park, where one person was killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting
Haffen Park, where one person was killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting (Google Maps)

Police have urged the public for more information from witnesses about the shooting.

It’s not immediately clear what prompted the attack. The Independent has asked NYPD for more information.

"I've lived here for 50 years -- I've never seen ... the area is getting gentrified, you know, there's a lot of people coming back and forth. I'm kind of shocked at what's going on because it's been peaceful lately, for the last, I'd say 10-12 years, it's been very good," Nicholas Thompson, who lives in the neighborhood, told ABC7.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in