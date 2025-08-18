Suspicious package that shut down Times Square deemed ‘non hazardous’ after bomb squad probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suspicious package found outside a New York City police precinct that sparked a massive evacuation of Times Square Monday morning was deemed non-hazardous, officials said.

Tourists sightseeing and locals commuting to work were left unable to bypass the busy Midtown Manhattan artery around 10:30 a.m. due to the findings.

The NYPD said it received a 911 call reporting the suspicious package outside an NYPD precinct at West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue.

The area was promptly evacuated, and the bustling 42nd Street subway station came to a standstill as authorities investigated. It was not immediately clear what the investigation revealed about the mysterious parcel left outside the precinct.

The Emergency Service Unit and bomb squad responded to the scene, and by 11:53 a.m., the package was deemed non-hazardous, the NYPD said.

open image in gallery Authorities evacuated Times Square Monday morning after a suspicious package was found outside a nearby NYPD precinct. ( AFP/Getty )

The streets near West 43rd and 7th Avenue that were shut down while authorities investigated have since reopened to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

NYPD officers are now searching for a man they say left the suspicious object not far from the Times Square subway station before walking away, ABC 7 New York reported.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD told The Independent.

Police are looking for a man who they say left a suspicious object near the Times Square subway station and walked away.

Even after the package was deemed non-hazardous, police barricades blocked off the front of the Midtown precinct.

open image in gallery Police investigation deemed the package to be “non-hazardous,” authorities said. ( Reuters )

A tourist from Madrid said the incident should prompt New York City officials to make safety improvements.

“I think it’s important for the city that security measures improve day by day,” they said.

Meanwhile, native New Yorkers seemed unfazed by the situation.

A city worker near the scene told The Independent: “Same old, same old.”

Matteo J., a 28-year-old living in Brooklyn, noted: “There’s always crazy things happening in the city.”

open image in gallery Police investigation into the incident remains ongoing. ( Reuters )

"I think it's very obviously, very intentional to leave it in front of the police department just to get attention, maybe grab people's eyes towards whatever it is. I don't know if we'll find out what it is.”

He continued: "We live in an attention economy, so I think people are finding out ways how to really get numbers on whatever they want the world to see."

Despite earlier police cordons in the area, tourists and other workers had already begun to flood back into the square and surrounding area.

“You know, people move move on fast in the city, though, nobody even thinks twice about anything once they hear it, they just move on with it," Matteo added.

This is a breaking news story...