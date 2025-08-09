Times Square shooting: Three people injured after gunman opens fire near New York’s tourist spot
Three people are reportedly injured after a dispute between two people ‘escalated’
Three people have been injured after a shooting in New York’s Times Square, according to reports.
A 65-year-old and a 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds and an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the neck after a dispute between two people “escalated”, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department was reported as saying.
A suspect was arrested at the scene. The Sun reported that gunfire was heard at 1.20am after a “verbal dispute between two people escalated”.
A police spokesperson told the paper: "All were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are in stable condition."
The incident took place at the intersection of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue. The 19-year-old was shot in the right foot and the 65-year-old was shot in the left leg, The Times has reported.
Videos posted on social media showed people running away from the scene and a car pulled over to the side of the road outside the Hard Rock cafe.
Footage showed one person on a stretcher being wheeled into an ambulance, with policemen warding people away from the scene.
According to reports, the suspect is 17-years-old and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
This is a breaking story.