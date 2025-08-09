The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three people have been injured after a shooting in New York’s Times Square, according to reports.

A 65-year-old and a 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds and an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the neck after a dispute between two people “escalated”, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department was reported as saying.

A suspect was arrested at the scene. The Sun reported that gunfire was heard at 1.20am after a “verbal dispute between two people escalated”.

A police spokesperson told the paper: "All were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are in stable condition."

The incident took place at the intersection of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue. The 19-year-old was shot in the right foot and the 65-year-old was shot in the left leg, The Times has reported.

Videos posted on social media showed people running away from the scene and a car pulled over to the side of the road outside the Hard Rock cafe.

Footage showed one person on a stretcher being wheeled into an ambulance, with policemen warding people away from the scene.

According to reports, the suspect is 17-years-old and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

This is a breaking story.