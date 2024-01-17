Heather Mack sentencing – live: ‘Suitcase killer’ in court as she faces 28 years in federal prison
Mack, now 28, will appear in federal court in Illinois on Wednesday, where prosecutors are seeking a 28-year prison sentence for the Bali murder of Sheila von Wiese-Mack
“Suitcase killer” Heather Mack will return to court today to be sentenced over the 2014 murder of her mother at a luxury, five-star Bali holiday resort.
Mack, now 28, will appear in federal court in Illinois on Wednesday, where prosecutors are seeking a 28-year prison sentence for her part in the “heinous crime” that shocked America and spanned two continents.
Mack’s attorneys are asking for leniency, seeking 15 years with credit for seven years spent in an Indonesian prison.
The tragic case began in August 2014 when Illinois socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, took her then-18-year-old pregnant daughter on vacation to the St. Regis resort.
Mack’s then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer, 21, then flew out to the island and the pair bludgeoned von Wiese-Mack to death, stuffed her body in a suitcase and left it in the trunk of a taxi.
Both Mack and Schaefer were convicted of premeditated murder in Indonesia in 2015.
Mack served 7 years in prison before being deported and arrested as soon as she stepped foot on US soil.
After spending two years in federal prison awaiting trial, Mack reached a plea deal with prosecutors in June, pleading guilty to conspiracy to kill a US national.
The chilling case of Heather Mack
It’s a chilling case that has spanned two different continents and rumbled on for the best part of eight years.
Now finally, some sort of conclusion has been reached as Chicago woman Heather Mack is about to be sentenced over her part in her mother’s heinous 2014 murder.
Infamously dubbed the “Suitcase killer”, Mack, then 18 and pregnant, and her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer, then 21, bludgeoned her socialite mother Sheila von Weise-Mack, 62, to death and stuffed her body in a suitcase while on vacation at a luxury 5-star resort in Bali.
After serving seven years in an Indonesian jail for murder, Mack was extradited to the US where she was arrested on arrival and hit with fresh charges of conspiracy to murder in November 2021.
After years of fighting for her freedom – and blaming her mother for her own senseless killing – Mack, now 28, pleaded guilty in federal court in Illinois in June to one count of conspiracy to kill a US national.
Now, Mack is about to learn her fate at her sentencing on 17 January.
As Mack looks towards her future beyond her mother’s shocking murder, it’s still very much a case that shocks and horrifies America – a case involving a Bonnie and Clyde fantasy, a mother’s body stuffed in a suitcase and a baby born behind bars.
Here’s everything you need to know:
The chilling case of Heather Mack
As Chicago woman Heather Mack is facing sentencing for the murder of her socialite mother Sheila von Weise-Mack at a 5-star Bali resort in 2014, America remains horrified by the case involving a Bonnie and Clyde fantasy, a body stuffed in a suitcase and a baby born behind bars. Rachel Sharp reports
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog
Follow live updates as “suitcase killer” Heather Mack is sentenced over her mother’s 2014 murder in Bali