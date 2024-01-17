Heather Mack inside an Indonesian prison in 2015 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“Suitcase killer” Heather Mack will return to court today to be sentenced over the 2014 murder of her mother at a luxury, five-star Bali holiday resort.

Mack, now 28, will appear in federal court in Illinois on Wednesday, where prosecutors are seeking a 28-year prison sentence for her part in the “heinous crime” that shocked America and spanned two continents.

Mack’s attorneys are asking for leniency, seeking 15 years with credit for seven years spent in an Indonesian prison.

The tragic case began in August 2014 when Illinois socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, took her then-18-year-old pregnant daughter on vacation to the St. Regis resort.

Mack’s then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer, 21, then flew out to the island and the pair bludgeoned von Wiese-Mack to death, stuffed her body in a suitcase and left it in the trunk of a taxi.

Both Mack and Schaefer were convicted of premeditated murder in Indonesia in 2015.

Mack served 7 years in prison before being deported and arrested as soon as she stepped foot on US soil.

After spending two years in federal prison awaiting trial, Mack reached a plea deal with prosecutors in June, pleading guilty to conspiracy to kill a US national.