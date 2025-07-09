Two healthcare workers charged with torture and attempted murder of three-year-old

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Utah couple is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted aggravated murder, after a three-year-old girl was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Amber Lee Leary, 29, a certified nursing assistant, and her boyfriend Tyrel Scott Belone, 28, a nurse, were taken into custody on charges stemming from a disturbing incident on June 28, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Sandy Police responded to a 911 call at the couple’s home in Sandy, Utah and found the toddler unconscious and covered in bruises.

According to charging documents, before Leary left for work that day, Belone allegedly threw her daughter onto a mattress with such force that she “ricocheted” off and struck her head on the wall. Belone claimed the child’s breathing and heart rate were normal, but she was unresponsive.

Leary then left for work and then later that day, Belone reportedly contacted her, urging her to return home. She called out of work and the couple called Belone’s mother, another healthcare worker, who asked to see the child via FaceTime.

open image in gallery The Sandy couple are facing several charges for the alleged abuse of the girl. ( KUTV )

Belone initially refused, and left the room, but Leary eventually showed the child to her. Alarmed, Belone’s mother urged them to take the girl to the hospital.

Leary told investigators that Belone had refused to let her call for help, warning, “If you call, I’ll go to jail, you don’t have any money, you don’t have any friends.” When she expressed concern the child might die, Belone reportedly replied, “She’ll be fine.”

Instead of calling for help directly, Leary stepped outside, claiming she was going to smoke, and called 911. The child was transported to the hospital, where she was treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed. She remains in critical condition.

Investigators say Belone admitted to physically abusing the child, including spanking, hitting, and punching her, particularly out of frustration over potty training. Leary was reportedly present during the abuse and did not intervene physically.

Documents also allege a prior incident on June 22, when Belone sent Leary a text message stating, “I am going to murder her,” followed by other threats.

Despite the alarming message, Leary did not leave work or notify anyone. When she returned home, she found her daughter with swollen eyes and severe bruising and chose to stay home with her for the following week.

Both Leary and Belone were charged with attempted aggravated murder, aggravated child abuse, and child torture.

“If you are a parent who is struggling with your children, please ask for help from friends or family or outside organizations that can help you,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in the release.

“As parents, we are meant to protect and raise our children in a healthy environment where they can flourish.”