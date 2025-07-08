The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Georgia arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with the February murder of her popular church-going mother and stepfather.

Sarah Grace Patrick turned herself in at the Carroll County jail this week, months after she called 911 on February 20 to report that her younger sister had found Kristen Brock, 36, and James Brock, 45, dead in their Tyus home.

The teen, who will be tried as an adult, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

At the time of The Brocks’ deaths, authorities said the couple was found with gunshot wounds and found no signs of forced entry, though one door was left slightly open.

"We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents," Ashley Hulsey, a spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, said Tuesday at a news conference. "She’s 17. She’s kind of been out on her own. She’s lived with different family members and moved all over the place."

open image in gallery Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, will be tried as an adult in the murder case and is accused of killing both of her parents. ( Carroll County Sheriff’s Office )

"Our team has sifted through mountains of physical and digital evidence and collaborated with the FBI and GBI crime lab," Hulsey added.

"A big takeaway from this story — a mother and stepfather will never be able to raise their children," Hulsey said. "I believe he was waiting on a heart transplant at some point. And to have life cut short…"

Even with Sarah Grace Patrick facing charges, Hulsey said investigators aren’t ruling anything out in this case, and it could be possible that more arrests are made.

"Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be just that key that cracks this case wide open,” she said Tuesday.

Fellow members of the Catalyst Church said The Brocks were good-hearted and selfless members of the community.

"Kristin was bubbly and fun and she loved hugs. She never met a stranger," member Tasha Meza told Fox 5 Atlanta. "And James, he was a comical kind of guy. He would always crack jokes and make you laugh."

The Brocks are survived by their children and extended family, the outlet reports.