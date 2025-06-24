Skydiver dies after hitting another jumper’s parachute while trying to land

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A skydiver has died after hitting another jumper’s parachute while trying to land at a Georgia airport.

Jasmine Black, 48, died on Saturday while doing something she’s done dozens of times before. Black was an experienced skydiver with more than 160 jumps under her belt.

Late Saturday afternoon, Black was approaching the landing zone at the Thomaston Upson County Airport, over an hour’s drive south of Atlanta, when her parachute hit the parachute of another skydiver at low altitude, local Sheriff Dan Kilgore said in a Facebook post.

Black “cut away” her main parachute and tried to open her emergency parachute, according to the sheriff. But since she was at low altitude, the emergency parachute did not open.

open image in gallery Experienced skydiver Jasmine Black, 48, died on Saturday after hitting another jumper’s parachute while trying to land at a Georgia airport ( Coggins Funeral Home )

The Federal Aviation Administration also responded and is helping with an investigation into Black’s death.

The Independent has reached out to the skydiving company, Skydive Atlanta, for comment.

Out of the 3.88 million reported skydives in the United States in 2024, only nine civilian deaths were reported, according to the United States Parachute Association.

The association said the “vast majority” of skydiving incidents can be linked to human error, rather than equipment failure. Out of all the skydivers in the association’s 2024 member survey, only 12.3 percent reported using a backup parachute.

Skydive Atlanta had another tragic incident in 2020 when 18-year-old Jeanna Triplicata and her skydiving instructor, Nick Esposito, 35, died on a tandem jump.

Kilgore said at the time, according to CNN, that their main parachute did not open properly and they “went into a spin.” While the emergency parachute began to open at a very low altitude, it never fully opened, the sheriff said.

Triplicata’s whole family was at the airfield and watched it unfold.

“We saw an orange-ish type of chute kind of far away, off in the distance, that was actually spinning, upside down,” her father, Joey, told 11Alive at the time. “And my wife actually turned to me and said, ‘I hope that’s not Jeanna.’”