1-year-old baby is mauled to death by family pit bull after dog bit the baby’s neck

A one-year-old in Ohio died after a family pit bull attacked.

The dog grabbed the baby by the jaw and neck, severing the child's carotid artery, according to FOX 9.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell told 7News that the baby girl was with her mother at the family's home on July 2 when the dog attacked.

According to the sheriff's office, after bathing the young girl, her mother then picked up clothes from the bathroom floor and headed towards the laundry room. The toddler followed, and it was then that the dog attacked.

Campbell said the dog's bite "caught the baby right near" her neck and jaw.

A family’s pit bull killed their one-year-old child in Tuscarawas County, Ohio on July 2, 2025 (stock photo) ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“The death of the child was instantaneous; there was nothing that could be done,” he said.

The mother was also injured in the attack. Those injuries are reportedly consistent with defense wounds likely sustained while trying to rescue the child.

After she pulled the baby away, the woman called 911 for help.

According to the sheriff's office, the family has three dogs, including a pit bull. They reportedly told authorities that the pit bull had shown aggression toward their other dogs, but never toward any people.

The child's father was working in the woods at the time of the attack. Sheriff's deputies tracked him down to inform him about the incident, and learned that the pit bull was important to him, and that he never imagined it would attack a family member.

“Our detectives will turn over all the information they gathered during their investigation to the prosecutor’s office, but we do not expect any charges to be filed,” Campbell said.

He told the press that the attack was an accident and that all of the information the family told authorities during their investigation matched the evidence they collected at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy on the baby to determine an official cause of death. The pit bull was euthanized on the day of the attack.

Another baby was killed in April in Franklin County, Ohio, when one of the family's three pit bulls attacked the little girl, according to WSYX.