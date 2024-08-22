Police hunting for two American bulldogs after man found dead outside home

Support truly

Police are using drones and specialist officers to hunt for two dogs believed to have been involved in an attack that killed a man in the West Midlands.

The 33-year-old man was found dead in the back garden of a home where the dogs are thought to have come from.

Officers say he had been attacked by at least one dog, which “may have contributed to his death”.

Two dogs were seized at the scene, but police are now looking for two others, which they say could have also been at the property, in Hereford Close, Rubery.

None of the four dogs is believed to be a banned breed. The missing two are American bulldog-types, West Midlands Police say.

Officers had been called in the early hours of Wednesday to reports that a number of dogs were loose, and found the man dead.

A post-mortem examinsation was due to be carried out to establish his cause of death.

“At this stage, we are working the belief that he had been attacked by at least one dog, which may have contributed to his death,” the force said.

A photo of one of the two missing animals was released; the other is similar but black.

American bulldogs, a muscular breed, can grow to weigh 7 stone or more.

An American bulldog ( AFP via Getty Images )

Police are carrying out house-to-house enquiries, reviewing CCTV and using specialist dog officers and a drone unit to search for the dogs.

Supt Sally Simpson, of Birmingham Police, said: “This is a really tragic incident, and the family of the man are being supported by officers.

“The investigation into his death is continuing, and our priority right now is finding the other dogs that we believe may have been involved.”

Insp Leanne Chapman, of the dog unit, said: “We have officers liaising with vets and the local authority, and are using our drone capability to scour the wider area.

“We really need to hear from anyone who has seen these dogs and it’s vital that if you see them, you don’t approach them but call 999 immediately.

“Similarly, if you or someone you know has taken the dogs in after finding them loose, we need you to call us as soon as possible.”

On Tuesday, a man was killed as his own XL Bully dog turned on him at home in Lancashire and attacked.

Police shot the animal dead after David Daintree, 53, was killed.

XL Bullies were banned late last year after a spate of attacks in which the animals maimed and killed several people, including an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham who was seriously injured.