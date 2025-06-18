Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A person has died in Yorkshire from rabies after contact with a stray dog while on holiday in Morocco, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

Health workers and people who had close contact with the individual are being assessed as a precautionary measure and offered vaccinations where necessary, officials said.

However, the agency stressed that there was no risk to the wider public due to there being no evidence of rabies passing between humans.

Rabies is passed on through injuries such as bites and scratches from an infected animal. It is nearly always fatal, but post-exposure treatment is very effective at preventing disease if given promptly after exposure to the virus.

The individual was diagnosed in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Dr Katherine Russell, head of emerging infections and zoonoses at UKHSA, said: “I would like to extend my condolences to this individual’s family at this time.

“If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal in a country where rabies is found then you should wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay in order to get post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.

“There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case. Human cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK, and worldwide there are no documented instances of direct human-to-human transmission.”

Rabies does not circulate in either wild or domestic animals in the UK, although some species of bats can carry a rabies-like virus. No human cases of rabies acquired in the UK from animals other than bats have been reported since 1902.

Between 2000 and 2024, there have been just six cases of human rabies associated with animal exposures abroad reported in the UK.

More follows on this breaking news story