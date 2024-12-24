NHS advice on drinking, rabies and bites top queries last Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Information on alcohol consumption, rabies, and bites – both animal and human – were among the top of the list for NHS advice being sought on Christmas and Boxing Day last year, new data shows.

Page visits on burns and scalds also soared, according to NHS England.

In 2023, views on pages of the NHS website relating to breastfeeding and drinking soared by 146% – from 1,028 to 2,526 – compared to the week before Christmas.

There was also a 60% hike in people seeking information on alcohol poisoning compared to a normal 48 hours, with hits up from 1,268 to 2,008.

Elsewhere, visits to NHS pages on rabies jumped by 123% on Christmas and Boxing Day last year, from 700 a week earlier to 1,564, while visits to pages about animal and human bites rose by a third to 1,494 from 1,128.

Page views on burns and scalds and how to treat them also surged by 50% compared to the week before Christmas to 2,748 from 1,782.

Pages on general burn advice jumped to 2,846 visits from 1,990 and pages on burns recovery attracted 1,984 visits compared to 1,432.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s Medical Director, said: “We hope everyone has a happy and healthy Christmas – but accidents and injuries can happen, so if you do burn yourself putting the roast potatoes in the oven, or you pick up a winter virus and want some support to manage the symptoms, the NHS website is the best place to find useful advice on what to do.”

In terms of health conditions, the most commonly viewed page after Covid-19 was norovirus with 19,170 visits over the 48-hour period, equal to one every nine seconds.

Pages that provide advice for chest infections had 17,398 visits, the equivalent of one every 10 seconds, while pages on diarrhoea and vomited had 11,789 views.

Prof Sir Stephen added: “NHS staff will still be working hard throughout the festive season to provide care for those most in need and anyone in need of emergency help should contact 999, or 111 for less urgent health needs.

“For other health advice, the NHS website and the NHS App are available around the clock and contain a wealth of helpful information as well as providing access to NHS services.”