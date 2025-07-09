The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former substitute teacher in Michigan who was convicted of sexually assaulting several elementary school students was sentenced this week to up to 15 years in prison.

Timothy Allen Daugherty, 61, tried to offer an apology to the court ahead of his sentencing Tuesday but Judge Yasmine Isshak Poles blasted him for his lack of remorse and his inability to take responsibility for his actions.

“Being the adult in the situation, you take responsibility, become a better person,” Daugherty said. “My approach to the children was never for harm or anything. They don't ... I should have realized that some of the things that may have happened. So I take responsibility for what happened.”

But the judge refused to accept his reasoning.

“So I don't really hear you taking responsibility. I hear you saying that I'm the adult here, so I guess I gotta take the fall for this thing,” she said.

“Those children all testified truthfully that you put them in positions of sexually assaulting them, touching their body, their children. And you're the teacher. It's everybody's worst nightmare.”

Daugherty was a substitute at Spring Mills Elementary in Highland Township at the time of the incidents with girls between the ages of 9 and 11. Allegations were first reported to law enforcement in April 2024, and the defendant was immediately suspended from work, according to court documents.

He was charged with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in August 2024 and found guilty on all counts on May 13, 2025.

In court on Tuesday, the judge slammed Daugherty for using his position of power to take advantage of the young children.

“And you did it in the sneakiest, slimiest way possible,” she said. “You touched them when they were sitting on your lap. How disgusting is that? How disgusting are you?”

Prosecutors requested the maximum sentence, going beyond regular sentencing guidelines.

“Defendant Daugherty was uniquely aware of his sexual proclivity for children,” the assistant prosecutor said. “He is the one who knew. And he chose to work at an elementary school. The children trusted him. They liked him. They hugged him, and he repeatedly sought sexual contact.”

Daugherty, who is now a registered sex offender, will spend at least 10 years in prison before being eligible for parole. After the sentencing, parents of the victims gave impact statements.

“This was an obvious predator who used the halls as a hunting ground and many families are affected,” one father said. “How many families out there have not come forward? How many children at the age of 7 did not realize that they were being sexually assaulted.”

Another parent said her daughter has nightmares and is suffering with a fear of trusting people.

“I (made) her go to school facing her monster - it's eating away at me,” she said. “Timothy Daugherty used an elementary school as a hunting ground for his assaults. So many families have changed forever. Our anger will linger on our guilt of not being able to protect so many children, including her own, will haunt us.”

A civil suit has been filed by one of the victim's families.

Huron Valley Schools said in a statement that the “safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority.”

“We are grateful to the students and families who came forward and we thank law enforcement for their thorough handling of this matter,” it continued. “Our school counselors remain available to support any student or family in need of assistance.”