A prep school teacher in Michigan is facing a felony charge after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage student and then confiding in a colleague about it, according to prosecutors.

Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, who previously taught at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 16-year-old boy. The alleged relationship occurred in 2023, while Sanroman was employed at the school.

Prosecutors said the investigation began when Sanroman disclosed the relationship to another teacher, who then reported it to police.

open image in gallery Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. She is accused of having a relationship with a teenager. ( Oakland County Jail )

“This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community.”

McDonald, a former teacher herself, commended the colleague who came forward.

“I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation,” she said.

If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.