Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Harvey Weinstein trial live: Disgraced film mogul returns to New York courtroom to face sex crime allegations

A majority-female jury will hear opening statements in the rape and sexual assault retrial

Kelly Rissman
at New York criminal court
,Rhian Lubin
Wednesday 23 April 2025 08:11 EDT
Harvey Weinstein retrial set to open with majority-female jury

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is set to return to a New York courtroom today as a jury will hear opening arguments in the rape and sexual assault retrial.

A female-majority jury will decide the outcome of the retrial at Manhattan criminal court after prosecutors and Weinstein’s lawyers finished jury selection Tuesday.

Weinstein is being tried again after New York’s highest court last year overturned his 2020 conviction and 23-year prison sentence in a major blow to the #MeToo movement.

The Court of Appeals found that his trial had been tainted by improper rulings and prejudicial testimony.

State prosecutors brought new sex crimes charges against Weinstein in September, this time charging him with first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape based on accusations from a former TV production assistant, Miriam Haley, and aspiring actress, Jessica Mann.

The 73-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Weinstein was granted a minor legal victory last week when a judge ruled he could spend the remainder of his retrial in a hospital rather than Rikers Island due to his extensive health issues.

Judge Curtis Farber agreed and said “to not do so could lead to exacerbation of and further serious medical conditions, and possibly death.”

Weinstein allegations set off a a cultural bomb across the movie industry

Harvey Weinstein’s long-awaited New York retrial began with jury selection last week. Now the 73-year-old former movie mogul will face sex crimes charges in court in a major test for the enduring power of the #MeToo movement.

When New York prosecutors first arrested Weinstein in 2018, the stories of his accusers not only set off a cultural bomb across the movie industry but also led to systemic change in politics, sports, and other industries for good.

That momentum was buoyed in 2020 when a jury convicted Weinstein of sexual assault and rape — only to sink last year when an appeals court threw out that conviction.

As the Weinstein retrial gets underway in New York City — with an additional sex crimes charge added to the original two, all of which he’s pleaded not guilty to — so too does the chance for women to have their day in court, again.

Kelly Rissman looks at what the retrial means for the #MeToo movement.

Harvey Weinstein #MeToo retrial: What to know as the movie mogul heads back to court

Harvey Weinstein is heading back to court in New York — a year after an appeals court threw out the conviction of the most famous bad man of the #MeToo era. Has the movement survived? asks Kelly Rissman
Kelly Rissman23 April 2025 13:30

Weinstein returns to same courthouse as first trial five years ago

Harvey Weinstein is set to return to the same courthouse where he was tried five years ago.

A female-majority jury will hear opening arguments today in the retrial that could take six weeks.

This time, the jury is made up of seven women and five men — unlike the seven-man, five-woman panel that convicted him in 2020.

Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the court.

Rhian Lubin23 April 2025 13:17

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in