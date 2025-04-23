Harvey Weinstein trial live: Disgraced film mogul returns to New York courtroom to face sex crime allegations
A majority-female jury will hear opening statements in the rape and sexual assault retrial
Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is set to return to a New York courtroom today as a jury will hear opening arguments in the rape and sexual assault retrial.
A female-majority jury will decide the outcome of the retrial at Manhattan criminal court after prosecutors and Weinstein’s lawyers finished jury selection Tuesday.
Weinstein is being tried again after New York’s highest court last year overturned his 2020 conviction and 23-year prison sentence in a major blow to the #MeToo movement.
The Court of Appeals found that his trial had been tainted by improper rulings and prejudicial testimony.
State prosecutors brought new sex crimes charges against Weinstein in September, this time charging him with first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape based on accusations from a former TV production assistant, Miriam Haley, and aspiring actress, Jessica Mann.
The 73-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
Weinstein was granted a minor legal victory last week when a judge ruled he could spend the remainder of his retrial in a hospital rather than Rikers Island due to his extensive health issues.
Judge Curtis Farber agreed and said “to not do so could lead to exacerbation of and further serious medical conditions, and possibly death.”
Weinstein allegations set off a a cultural bomb across the movie industry
Harvey Weinstein’s long-awaited New York retrial began with jury selection last week. Now the 73-year-old former movie mogul will face sex crimes charges in court in a major test for the enduring power of the #MeToo movement.
When New York prosecutors first arrested Weinstein in 2018, the stories of his accusers not only set off a cultural bomb across the movie industry but also led to systemic change in politics, sports, and other industries for good.
That momentum was buoyed in 2020 when a jury convicted Weinstein of sexual assault and rape — only to sink last year when an appeals court threw out that conviction.
As the Weinstein retrial gets underway in New York City — with an additional sex crimes charge added to the original two, all of which he’s pleaded not guilty to — so too does the chance for women to have their day in court, again.
Kelly Rissman looks at what the retrial means for the #MeToo movement.
Harvey Weinstein #MeToo retrial: What to know as the movie mogul heads back to court
Weinstein returns to same courthouse as first trial five years ago
Harvey Weinstein is set to return to the same courthouse where he was tried five years ago.
A female-majority jury will hear opening arguments today in the retrial that could take six weeks.
This time, the jury is made up of seven women and five men — unlike the seven-man, five-woman panel that convicted him in 2020.
Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the court.