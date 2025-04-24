Harvey Weinstein trial live: Trial continues after mogul’s attorneys blame accusers for wanting to ‘cut line’ for roles
In opening statements on Wednesday, prosecutors introduced the jury to a third accuser Kaja Sokola who alleges she was assaulted by the mogul at the age of just 16
The rape a sexual assault retrial of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein continues today in a New York courtroom.
Weinstein, who was wheeled into court in a wheelchair as proceedings kicked off on Wednesday, is being tried again after New York’s highest court last year overturned his 2020 conviction and 23-year prison sentence in a major blow to the #MeToo movement.
State prosecutors brought a new charge against Weinstein in September: a criminal sexual act stemming from accusations from former model and aspiring actress Kaja Sokola. He is being retried on charges of rape and criminal sex act based on accusations from former TV production assistant, Miriam Haley, and aspiring actress, Jessica Mann.
The 73-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
In her opening statement on Wednesday, prosecutor Shannon Lucey recounted the claims of several accusers, telling them that Weinstein "didn't take no for an answer.”
The court was also introduced to the account of Sokola, the third woman bringing forward allegations in Weinstein's retrial. She did not testify in the previous trial.
Sokola was 16 at the time that she alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted her and is reportedly the youngest accuser to speak out against her.
Day Two: Court resumes
We’re back in the New York courtroom for the second day of Harvey Weinstein’s retrial for rape and sexual assault.
Inner City Press reports that the mogul has been wheeled into the room once again and we’re waiting for the jurors.
Why was Kaja Sokola anonymous until yesterday?
During opening statements, the prosecution revealed the identity of the third woman, whose allegations have led to Weinstein being charged with a count of criminal sex act in the first degree.
The alleged criminal act occurred in 2006 in a Manhattan hotel room when she was 19 and he was 54, her lawyer Lindsay Goldbrum said at a press conference Wednesday.
Some of the other women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct have been attacked after they came forward. “Kaya made the decision to remain anonymous so there was not that noise prior to her testimony, and she could focus on what was important in telling the group, preparing to share her life experiences in a way that she felt comfortable,” Goldbrum said.
Sokola will share more about her decision to remain anonymous until now during her testimony, she added.
“What I can say is this was an incredibly traumatic incident, and she is incredibly brave for coming forward about it now,” the attorney said.
Weinstein set to appear in court for the second day of his retrial
Jurors will likely hear a full day of testimony today.
Yesterday, prosecutors delivered their opening statements, walking through each of the three women’s alleged encounters with Weinstein that led to the charges he now faces.
Assistant District Attorney Shannon Lucey called the movie mogul a “Hollywood gatekeeper” and emphasized the power and control he wielded in the TV and film industries.
Weinstein’s defense attorney Arthur Aidala then delivered his opening statements, during which he also noted his client’s influence but turned the prosecution’s argument on its head. "They wanted him. He could change the trajectory of their lives,” Aidala argued.
The day concluded with testimony from the first witness: Stephan Sterns. He worked as Weinstein’s assistant in 2006 and recalled seeing Miriam Haley, one of the three women, at the Mercer Hotel, where she met up with Weinstein.
“I was not present for their meeting,” he clarified. “I just dropped Harvey into the lobby.”
Live from the court
The Independent’s Kelly Rissman, who has been watching proceedings today, writes:
This morning, about 80 members of the press and 20 members of the public were packed into a full courtroom. After a morning filled with opening arguments ranging from emotional to theatrical, the courtroom emptied out. Now there are only 25 journalists and 10 from the public.
What's happening inside seems representative of what's going on outside.
Even on a sunny day in New York, the park across from the courthouse, which is typically packed during high-profile cases, is quiet — as if one of the world's most notorious men of the era isn't just feet away.
There were no protesters and no supporters.
Weinstein's producer was instructed to carry locked silver briefcase while travelling
Stephan Sterns, who worked as an assistant for Weinstein was quizzed on the mogul’s manner of doing business.
Asked whether he ever saw Weinstein conduct business in hotel rooms, Sterns said: "Yes." They typically rented out three rooms: one for him, one for Weinstein, and one for meetings.
"Was it regular for him to conduct meetings in hotel rooms?", the prosecutor asked to which Sterns replied: "Yes."
Sterns said he was required to carry a locked silver briefcase with a hard shell while traveling. "I had to know where it was," he said.
He did not specify what was inside the briefcase.
First witness of Weinstein retrial takes the stand
Produce Stephan Sterns, 43, has been the first witness in the Weinstein retrial.
Sterns has told the jury he became one of four of Weinstein's assistants in late June 2006 and worked for Weinstein for less than a year.
He adds that Weinstein made careers for those discovered at festivals. "He showed up as the big man on campus...with deep pockets and a big reputation,” he said.
Gloria Allred gives press conference outside court
High-profile women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred dared Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers to put her on the stand, after mention of her was made in opening statements.
Speaking outside court during recess, she she said: “I think these women who will testify are very brave.”
Referring to Weinstein attorney Arthur Aidala she added: “I double dare him to put me on the witness stand. Come on Arthur. Bring it on.
“The #MeToo movement is live and well and is living in New York.”
In his opening remarks, Aidala had described Allred as “one of the greats” who was “known for suing men.”
Recap: Timeline of Weinstein's legal battles
