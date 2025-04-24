Harvey Weinstein retrial set for opening statements

The rape a sexual assault retrial of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein continues today in a New York courtroom.

Weinstein, who was wheeled into court in a wheelchair as proceedings kicked off on Wednesday, is being tried again after New York’s highest court last year overturned his 2020 conviction and 23-year prison sentence in a major blow to the #MeToo movement.

State prosecutors brought a new charge against Weinstein in September: a criminal sexual act stemming from accusations from former model and aspiring actress Kaja Sokola. He is being retried on charges of rape and criminal sex act based on accusations from former TV production assistant, Miriam Haley, and aspiring actress, Jessica Mann.

The 73-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

In her opening statement on Wednesday, prosecutor Shannon Lucey recounted the claims of several accusers, telling them that Weinstein "didn't take no for an answer.”

The court was also introduced to the account of Sokola, the third woman bringing forward allegations in Weinstein's retrial. She did not testify in the previous trial.

Sokola was 16 at the time that she alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted her and is reportedly the youngest accuser to speak out against her.