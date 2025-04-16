Weinstein’s lawyers want him held in hospital rather than jail while he faces trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Attorneys for Harvey Weinstein want him transferred from Rikers Island prison to a New York City hospital during the duration of his criminal retrial, per a request filed with the New York Supreme Court.

According to court documents, Weinstein, 73, has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, diabetes mellitus, extensive coronary artery disease, anginal syndrome, diffuse moderate coronary artery disease, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), thyroid issues and obesity, in addition to several other health issues.

He’s been transferred from Rikers to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan four times within the last six months. That’s where his attorneys say he should be spending the duration of his rape retrial.

Last year, a judge overturned his landmark #MeToo conviction and 23-year prison sentence, subsequently ordering a new trial. At the time, the court found improper rulings and prejudicial testimony tainted the original case. Jury selection for the new trial began Tuesday, with zero individuals being selected to sit on the panel.

Several potential jurors said they could not be impartial. On Wednesday, jury selection started up again but Weinstein’s request was not discussed.

open image in gallery Bellevue Hospital in New York City ( Getty )

Judge Curtis Farber is presiding over the case and will issue a ruling.

Weinstein’s health problems continue to mount as he remains incarcerated, filings claim.

Last year, he was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and double pneumonia. More recently, he underwent a life-threatening emergency pericardiocentesis surgery to alleviate fluid in his lungs and heart.

In the past month, the former movie executive has gained 19 pounds, which his attorneys state is attributable to “improper medical treatment and neglect” in prison.

“Temperatures in Weinstein’s unit are reportedly freezing, pipes that should provide heating are ice cold, and he has been unable to shower or access clean clothing,” filings state. “Moreover, he is not receiving palatable or nutritionally adequate food, which is taking a significant toll on his overall health.”

If the request is not granted, Weinstein believes he could be at risk of life-threatening injuries and death.

A doctor’s note from his cardiologist, William Cole, states his patient has been receiving substandard care in prison.

open image in gallery Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court as jury selection continues in his retrial in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 16, 2025 in New York City ( via REUTERS )

“Obviously, his medical conditions are chronic and his downhill trajectory supports a poor prognosis,” wrote Cole in a letter attached to the request.

“It is also obvious that his inadequate medical care at Rikers has been to a significant degree partly responsible for the decline.”

Weinstein’s attorneys brought a lawsuit against New York City last year, seeking $5m in damages over the alleged mistreatment.

The facility has long faced allegations of civil rights violations. In 2024, a federal judge found the city had placed inmates in “unconstitutional danger.”

Weinstein is accused of raping an aspiring actor in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and a criminal sex act by forcing oral sex on a movie and TV production assistant in 2006. He’s been retried on the charges.

A separate charge, not part of the original trial, alleges another forced criminal sex act in a Manhattan hotel room.

Weinstein denies raping or sexually assaulting anyone and has pleaded not guilty.

In December 2022, a jury in a separate trial in Los Angeles found Weinstein guilty of three of seven charges including rape, forced oral copulation, and third-degree sexual misconduct. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison to be served concurrently with his New York sentence.