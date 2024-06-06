Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann charged with two more murders: Live updates
The suspected serial killer has already pleaded not guilty to the murders of the Gilgo Four
Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been charged with the brutal murders of two more women, whose remains were found over two decades ago.
The charges come days after Gilgo Beach Task Force investigators completed a second search of Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park and a search of an area of Manorville where the partial remains of the two women, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack, were found in the early 2000s.
The 60-year-old will appear before State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei on Thursday.
The Manhattan architect has already been charged with the 2009 and 2010 murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes — known as the “Gilgo Four.”
Their bodies were the first of 10 found along a remote beach parkway on Long Island between late fall 2010 and early spring 2011. All four women were sex workers, authorities have said.
Heuermann has been held without bail since his arrest on July 13 and pleaded not guilty to the four initial murder charges.
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been charged with the brutal murders of two more women, whose remains were found over two decades ago, including a victim whom investigators had previously linked to a different suspect.
Heuermann, 60, was back in court in Riverhead, New York, on Thursday morning where he was arraigned on murder charges in the 2003 dismemberment death of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor and the 1993 death of 28-year-old Sandra Costilla. He pleaded not guilty to the shocking charges that came just days after another exhaustive search at his Long Island home.
The former Manhattan architect, who was first arrested in July 2023, has already been charged with the 2009 and 2010 murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes – collectively known as the “Gilgo Four” – after their remains were found in burlap sacks along Ocean Parkway.
No sign of accused serial killer’s wife, daughter in court
There is no sign of Rex Heueremann’s estranged wife or daughter in court today.
Robert Macedonio, attorney for Heuermann’s wife Asa Ellerup, talked to Newsday after inspecting the condition of the Massapequa Park property following the search that preceded today’s expected charges.
“It seems to be that the focus was in the basement,” Macedonio said. “There doesn’t seem to be much disturbance in the bathrooms [and] bedrooms.”
