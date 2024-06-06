✕ Close Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann faces new charges

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been charged with the brutal murders of two more women, whose remains were found over two decades ago.

The charges come days after Gilgo Beach Task Force investigators completed a second search of Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park and a search of an area of Manorville where the partial remains of the two women, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack, were found in the early 2000s.

The 60-year-old will appear before State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei on Thursday.

The Manhattan architect has already been charged with the 2009 and 2010 murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes — known as the “Gilgo Four.”

Their bodies were the first of 10 found along a remote beach parkway on Long Island between late fall 2010 and early spring 2011. All four women were sex workers, authorities have said.

Heuermann has been held without bail since his arrest on July 13 and pleaded not guilty to the four initial murder charges.