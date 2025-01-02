The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Following a press conference about the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans, MAGA diehards expressed their outrage online, not with the tragedy itself – but with the jewelry of a leading FBI investigator.

Multiple posts online called out the “nose ring” worn by Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan, who provided initial updates on the incident – in which 14 innocent people were killed – and took questions from the press on Wednesday.

During a briefing, Duncan wore a small stud in her nose.

The account of @amuse, which describes itself as “conservative headlines and articles,” described the jewelry as “evidence that the FBI is chronically lowering its standards.”

“Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan, who initially stated that the terror attack was not being considered a terrorist attack - she was wearing a prohibited nose ring,” the account fumed.

“FBI agents should be rule followers - especially those in leadership roles. Alethea’s decision to flaunt FBI rules in our faces on national television is just another example of the decline of the agency.”

According to FBI guidelines, jewelry and piercings for agents “must be small, simple in design and not present a safety hazard.”

“Facial piercings are not permitted, except for female trainees, who are authorized to wear earrings,” the guidelines state.

Sharing a clip of Duncan, right-wing media personality Benny Johnson wrote: “Hold up. An FBI Agent with a nose ring who can barely speak coherent English sentences told the media that a terrorist driving a truck with an ISIS flag killing 10 Americans is NOT a terrorist attack!?!”

The death count was later updated to 14 victims along with the suspect.

In the clip, taken from an early press conference, Duncan told reporters that the incident was not yet being classified as “a terrorist event” and advised people to stay away from Bourbon Street, where the attack took place.

The FBI has since confirmed that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism and that Shamsud-Din Jabbar is believed to have acted alone.

The concerns over Duncan’s appearance did not go unnoticed by more liberal social media users. Poster @HotepJesus wrote “The Woke Right is angry at: FBI agent’s ability to speak. FBI agent’s grammar. A nose ring. A Press Conference.

“Things they are NOT mad at: The New Orleans Terrorist.”