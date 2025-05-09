Diddy trial day 2: Jury selection continues

The final round of jury selection is expected to begin shortly in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The court must seat a panel of 18 New Yorkers — 12 jurors and six alternates — before opening statements are set to begin on May 12.

Judge Arun Subramanian asked for 45 would-be jurors from whom the final panel is chosen. On Friday morning, lawyers will use peremptory challenges to strike off jurors they do not want at trial, narrowing that number down.

The music mogul is facing a five-count indictment accusing him of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

The rapper was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires.” This included “Freak Offs,” recorded sex performances that prosecutors say Diddy arranged and forced victims to participate in. During searches of his homes, authorities seized narcotics and 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.

Two superseding indictments against the music mogul were added. In March, fresh allegations of “forced labor,” and in April, an additional charge of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has denied any accusations of wrongdoing and has rejected the government’s plea deal offer.