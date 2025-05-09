Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial live: Jury selection set to be finalized Friday in sex trafficking case
Court narrows down potential jurors from 600 to dozens, with opening statements set for Monday, May 12
The final round of jury selection is expected to begin shortly in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The court must seat a panel of 18 New Yorkers — 12 jurors and six alternates — before opening statements are set to begin on May 12.
Judge Arun Subramanian asked for 45 would-be jurors from whom the final panel is chosen. On Friday morning, lawyers will use peremptory challenges to strike off jurors they do not want at trial, narrowing that number down.
The music mogul is facing a five-count indictment accusing him of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.
The rapper was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires.” This included “Freak Offs,” recorded sex performances that prosecutors say Diddy arranged and forced victims to participate in. During searches of his homes, authorities seized narcotics and 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.
Two superseding indictments against the music mogul were added. In March, fresh allegations of “forced labor,” and in April, an additional charge of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy has denied any accusations of wrongdoing and has rejected the government’s plea deal offer.
Opening statements start time is now up in the air
The judge is proposing peremptory challenges at 8.30 after Diddy’s attorney predicted the process will only take 10 to 15 minutes.
Then, opening statements can begin an hour later, the judge suggested.
Still, the government objected.
Peremptory challenges could now be on Monday
The attorneys are discussing with the judge whether to use peremptory challenges on Monday.
Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s attorney, is arguing in favor of the idea.
But the government “strongly” opposes this idea, according to Inner City Press. The assistant US attorney told the judge: “We'd be telling 43 people to come back not knowing - if one said ‘I want off,’ others might. I had a trial like that, it blocked the whole morning.”
Two potential jurors have already been struck
Juror 295 apparently sent an email to the jury office concerning her personal safety. She is no longer in the jury pool.
Meanwhile, Juror 146 has a lawsuit against the city; that juror is also out, according to Inner City Press.
After jury selection, what comes next?
Once the jury pool gets narrowed down to just 18 — 12 jurors and six alternates — opening statements are set to begin on Monday, May 12.
At least four alleged victims are expected to testify against Diddy throughout the course of the trial.
However, this week prosecutors revealed the woman known as “Victim 3” may not take the stand; they said they have been experiencing communications issues with her attorney.
Ariana Baio has more on what to expect for the high-profile trial:
‘Freak offs’, baby oil and the Cassie tape: Allegations behind Diddy’s trial
Key witness may not take the stand: report
Days before the evidentiary portion of the trial is set to begin, a wrench has been thrown in the works: one of the key witnesses reportedly may not testify.
A jury panel is shaping up but one of the prosecution’s key witnesses, known as “Victim 3” in the indictment, may not take the stand, prosecutors told the judge Wednesday.
She is expected to testify as to how Diddy allegedly “used force, threats of force, and coercion” to cause her and other victims to “engage in commercial sex acts,” according to the indictment.
“We do not know whether she intends to appear, and we are trying very hard to find out because we are having trouble communicating with her counsel,” prosecutor Maurene Comey said Wednesday, according to the New York Post.
The judge had asked for an update after Comey told him earlier in the week that the witness “does not live locally” and “may not show up, even if we try to enforce the subpoena and want to call her.”
Final day of jury selection to begin shortly
Friday is expected to be the final day of jury selection.
Opening statements are slated to begin on Monday, May 12. But first, the lawyers on both sides must whittle down the jury pool.
On Wednesday afternoon, that pool had been narrowed down to 45 potential jurors.
By the end of the day, that figure will have to be brought down to just 18, as attorneys will use peremptory challenges to strike jurors who they don’t want in Diddy’s trial.
Jury selection is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
In the meantime, here’s Ariana Baio with all the shocking allegations that make up the case:
Why isn't Diddy's trial being live-streamed or televised?
Sean “Diddy” Combs faces federal criminal charges, which means the presence of “electronic media” is expressly banned by a procedural rule passed in 1946.
The Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53 bars both photographs and broadcasting from the courtroom of a federal criminal trial. This was also the case in the federal criminal trial of R. Kelly, on similar charges.
The rules governing federal civil proceedings are somewhat more flexible, permitting recording in certain situations at the judge's discretion.
Some criminal trials at the state level, such as in the closely watched case of Alex Murdaugh in South Carolina, permit cameras in the courtroom.
For Diddy, we have to rely on in-court reporting by journalists and sketches by court artists.
Which celebrities were mentioned so far during Diddy’s sex trafficking trial
Jury selection in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs continued Wednesday in Manhattan’s federal court, where potential jurors were asked if they recognized a slew of A-list stars.
Isabel Keane takes a look at who was mentioned — and why.
The celebrities mentioned during Diddy’s sex trafficking trial
Who are the main players on the prosecution and defense teams?
The trial is taking place in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. He's a Columbia Law School graduate and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was appointed a federal judge by President Joe Biden in 2022.
The prosecution team consists of eight assistant U.S. attorneys, seven of them women. They include Maurene Ryan Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey. She was among the prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.
Combs' team of seven defense attorneys is led by New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who, along with his wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo, is also defending Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Also on the defense team is Atlanta attorney Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in a trial that went on for nearly two years before the rapper pleaded guilty to gang, drug, and gun charges.