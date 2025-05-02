The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the music mogul headed to trial on sex-trafficking accusations, rejected a last-minute plea deal with prosecutors, he confirmed in court on Thursday.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution purposes, and has maintained his innocence since being arrested.

Combs, standing before a judge in his final pre-trial hearing before jury duty begins on Monday, said he rejected the government’s offer to plead guilty to charges in exchange for a lesser sentence.

Sean Combs, the music mogul accused of sex trafficking, has pleaded not guilty to all charges ( Reuters )

“Have you rejected the government’s offer?” asked District Judge Arun Subramanian, the federal judge overseeing the trial.

Combs replied, “Yes, your honor.”

The music mogul and his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, discussed the offer beforehand. It’s unclear which charges he would have pleaded guilty to if he had taken it.

The government can offer a defendant a plea deal when it feels it has a strong case to avoid a lengthy trial and reduce the defendant’s possible lengthy or harsh sentence. However, in doing so, a defendant must admit, in open court, to committing a crime.

Typically, in a plea deal, the government will offer the defendant a guilty plea to a lesser charge or a lighter punishment.

Combs’ decision to reject the plea deal means the judge will proceed with jury selection. A jury of 12 New Yorkers and six alternates will need to be seated by Wednesday in order for opening arguments to begin on time.

If he is found guilty on all charges in the case, Combs could be looking at life in prison.