New claims have been levelled against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is facing trial in a sex trafficking case.

US prosecutors have unveiled a new indictment of ‘forced labor’ against the 55-year-old rapper.

They claim he forced employees to work long hours and threatened to punish those who did not assist in his sex trafficking empire, which is alleged to have run for 20 years.

A trial for Combs is set to start on May 5 in Manhattan. He is facing federal charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Mr Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations,” his lawyer Marc Agnifilo said in a statement.

“He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will.”

Combs has also been hit with dozens of civil lawsuits from both men and women, who have accused him of sexual assault and other misconduct.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has denied all the charges against him ( AP )

He has denied all wrongdoing.

While the new indictment added no new charges, it described what prosecutors called the "forced labor" that Combs demanded in connection with the racketeering conspiracy.

It said that Combs and his associates “maintained control” over some employees by forcing them to work long hours with little sleep, through the use of or threats to use physical force, financial harm, psychological harm and reputational harm.

"In doing so, Combs, assisted by members and associates of the enterprise, caused these employees to believe they would be harmed – including by losing their jobs – if they did not comply with his demands," the indictment said.

Such pressure caused one unnamed employee "to engage in sex acts with Combs," the indictment added.

In a letter to US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who oversees the case, prosecutors said they expect to provide Combs's lawyers with additional details by March 10.

They asked that Combs be arraigned on the new indictment on March 14.

In his statement, Agnifilo said many of Combs's former employees "stand by his side, prepared to attest to the dedication, hard work and inspiration they experienced while helping build groundbreaking, award-winning businesses."

Prosecutors said Combs' sex trafficking scheme ran from 2004 to 2024.

Many of the civil lawsuits were filed under a 2022 New York City law giving alleged victims of gender-motivated violence a window to sue even if statutes of limitations had expired. The deadline to sue expired at the end of February.

Combs is in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial.