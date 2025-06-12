President Donald Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend “Jane” will return to the witness stand for the conclusion of cross-examination on Thursday, with three more witnesses said to be introduced thereafter, according to the prosecution.

In a surprise move, prosecutors moved to dismiss Juror 6 on Wednesday, arguing that they had behaved with a “lack of candor with the court.” Combs’s team called it a “thinly veiled effort to dismiss a Black juror.”

The defense is now expected to submit a response this morning, before Judge Arun Subramanian rules on the matter.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024 and is testifying under a pseudonym, has testified that she often took part in “hotel nights” or “freak offs” with the music mogul, which involved her having sex with other men while he watched.

On Wednesday, she recalled being hurt by an Instagram post by Combs’s other girlfriend, Gina, in March 2022, which revealed the latter owned a necklace that matched a bracelet he previously bought for her.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.