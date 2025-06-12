Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Liveupdated

Diddy trial live: Cross-examination of ex-girlfriend Jane set to conclude as judge to rule on removing juror

Prosecutors are seeking to dismiss a juror at Sean Combs’s sex trafficking trial

Kelly Rissman
in New York
,Katie Hawkinson,Joe Sommerlad
Thursday 12 June 2025 08:11 EDT
President Donald Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend “Jane” will return to the witness stand for the conclusion of cross-examination on Thursday, with three more witnesses said to be introduced thereafter, according to the prosecution.

In a surprise move, prosecutors moved to dismiss Juror 6 on Wednesday, arguing that they had behaved with a “lack of candor with the court.” Combs’s team called it a “thinly veiled effort to dismiss a Black juror.”

The defense is now expected to submit a response this morning, before Judge Arun Subramanian rules on the matter.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024 and is testifying under a pseudonym, has testified that she often took part in “hotel nights” or “freak offs” with the music mogul, which involved her having sex with other men while he watched.

On Wednesday, she recalled being hurt by an Instagram post by Combs’s other girlfriend, Gina, in March 2022, which revealed the latter owned a necklace that matched a bracelet he previously bought for her.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Cross-examination of Diddy's ex-girlfriend Jane expected to conclude

A witness testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy is cross examined by defense attorney Teny Geragos during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City
A witness testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy is cross examined by defense attorney Teny Geragos during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)
Joe Sommerlad12 June 2025 13:10

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs as it resumes in New York on Tuesday.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.

He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Joe Sommerlad12 June 2025 12:55

