Sean "Diddy" Combs waves to supporters as he arrives with his defense lawyers during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., June 24, 2025 ( Reuters )

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Closing arguments are due to start in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial on Thursday.

Over the course of seven weeks, the jury has heard shocking testimony from more than 30 witnesses about the rapper’s sex life and alleged history of abusive behavior. Former partners and employees are among those who have taken the stand.

Prosecutors are set to present their closing arguments first, followed by the defense. Prosecutors will then have an opportunity to present a rebuttal before the judge gives the jury instructions and deliberations begin.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued that Combs sex-trafficked women by coercing them into fulfilling his sexual desires, transported male escorts for prostitution purposes, and conspired with a “criminal enterprise” to commit crimes. Combs has denied all wrongdoing.

The government narrowed the racketeering conspiracy charges against Combs yesterday, removing the claims of arson and kidnapping. He still faces five federal counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Despite the nature of the bombshell testimony, Combs has not taken the stand, and no defense witnesses were called. Legal experts told The Independent that he had “everything to lose and nothing to gain” by testifying.