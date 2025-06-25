Shocking photos from raid on Diddy’s mansion show weapons, drugs and bondage gear discovered by feds

Over seven weeks, jurors in Manhattan have heard from witnesses, reviewed documents, and seen footage and photos of what the government believes is evidence to support their case. Those jurors will soon determine Combs’ fate in the sex-trafficking case.
Prosecutors have charged Combs with sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Combs has denied all wrongdoing.
A collection of photos showing some of the items that prosecutors say were used during “freak offs,” or drug-fueled sex marathons between Combs, a girlfriend, and male escorts, were acquired during raids in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.
Federal investigators found a hundreds of bottles of baby oil and lubricants scattered about Combs’ Los Angeles home. Several witnesses, including Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, testified that he wanted a lot of baby oil to be used during “freak offs,” some of which lasted up to several days.
Federal agents also discovered Combs had kept firearms and a bullet proof vest at his Los Angeles home, some of which had their serial numbers defaced.
At Combs’ Miami home, federal agents seized similar items including drugs, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.
Bondage equipment, lingerie, and platform heels known as “stripper heels,” were also inside Combs’ mansion.
Ventura testified that Combs enjoyed when she wore the high heels during “freak offs.”
When Combs was arrested at a New York City hotel in September 2024, federal agents also raided the room he was staying in and discovered bottles of baby oil and lubricants, as well as various drugs. Lighting equipment, which prosecutors said was used to film “freak offs,” was also recovered.
Multiple witnesses have testified that they personally saw Combs use illicit drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, prescription pills, and more.
