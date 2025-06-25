Shocking photos from raid on Diddy’s mansion show weapons, drugs and bondage gear discovered by feds

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

When federal agents raided music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes last year, they discovered troves of baby oil, various drugs, firearms, and pieces of lingerie – items that prosecutors claim were part of Combs’ “freak offs.”

Over seven weeks, jurors in Manhattan have heard from witnesses, reviewed documents, and seen footage and photos of what the government believes is evidence to support their case. Those jurors will soon determine Combs’ fate in the sex-trafficking case.

Prosecutors have charged Combs with sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Combs has denied all wrongdoing.

Now, prosecutors have released batches of those photos, giving the public insight into what jurors will use to make their decision.

A collection of photos showing some of the items that prosecutors say were used during “freak offs,” or drug-fueled sex marathons between Combs, a girlfriend, and male escorts, were acquired during raids in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.

See the photos for yourself here.

open image in gallery A case of baby oil and lingerie investigators discovered in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Los Angeles home ( US Attorneys Office Southern District of New York )

Federal investigators found a hundreds of bottles of baby oil and lubricants scattered about Combs’ Los Angeles home. Several witnesses, including Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, testified that he wanted a lot of baby oil to be used during “freak offs,” some of which lasted up to several days.

open image in gallery Travel-sized baby oil and lubricant were found inside a wooden box at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Los Angeles home ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery A drawer filled with Astroglide and baby oil in Combs' Los Angeles home ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

Federal agents also discovered Combs had kept firearms and a bullet proof vest at his Los Angeles home, some of which had their serial numbers defaced.

open image in gallery Investigators found various firearms, some with serial number scratched out, at Combs' Los Angeles home ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery A bulletproof vest uncovered at Combs' Los Angeles home ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery A photo of Combs' passport alongside cash, found at his Los Angeles home ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

At Combs’ Miami home, federal agents seized similar items including drugs, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

open image in gallery A photo, taken by federal agents, showing the backyard of Combs' Miami home ( Us Attorneys Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery A case with Combs' stage name, 'Diddy,' on it contained marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in Combs' Miami home ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery The inside of the case. ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery Federal agents seized bags of various drugs at Combs' Miami home, which witnesses testified were used during 'freak offs' ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

Bondage equipment, lingerie, and platform heels known as “stripper heels,” were also inside Combs’ mansion.

Ventura testified that Combs enjoyed when she wore the high heels during “freak offs.”

open image in gallery Platform heels, sex toys and bondage equipment were discovered inside Combs' Miami home ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery Baskets of Astroglide and baby oil were discovered in Combs' Miami's home ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery Investigators discovered Combs had firearms with defaced serial numbers in his Miami home ( US Attorneys Office, Southern District of New York )

When Combs was arrested at a New York City hotel in September 2024, federal agents also raided the room he was staying in and discovered bottles of baby oil and lubricants, as well as various drugs. Lighting equipment, which prosecutors said was used to film “freak offs,” was also recovered.

open image in gallery Drugs, including 'pink cocaine,' that prosecutors seized when they arrested Combs at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery Bottles of baby oil seized at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City when federal agents raided Combs' room ( US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery Federal agents discovered a drawer of prescription drugs and more at the Park Hyatt Hotel when they raided it in September 2024 ( US Attorneys Office, Southern District of New York )

Multiple witnesses have testified that they personally saw Combs use illicit drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, prescription pills, and more.