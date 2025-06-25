Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shocking photos from raid on Diddy’s mansion show weapons, drugs and bondage gear discovered by feds

Federal agents discovered Combs had firearms, tons of baby oil, bondage equipment, drugs and more at his homes in Miami and Los Angeles

Ariana Baio
in New York
Wednesday 25 June 2025 15:08 EDT
Everything to know about Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

When federal agents raided music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes last year, they discovered troves of baby oil, various drugs, firearms, and pieces of lingerie – items that prosecutors claim were part of Combs’ “freak offs.”

Over seven weeks, jurors in Manhattan have heard from witnesses, reviewed documents, and seen footage and photos of what the government believes is evidence to support their case. Those jurors will soon determine Combs’ fate in the sex-trafficking case.

Prosecutors have charged Combs with sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Combs has denied all wrongdoing.

Now, prosecutors have released batches of those photos, giving the public insight into what jurors will use to make their decision.

A collection of photos showing some of the items that prosecutors say were used during “freak offs,” or drug-fueled sex marathons between Combs, a girlfriend, and male escorts, were acquired during raids in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.

See the photos for yourself here.

A case of baby oil and lingerie investigators discovered in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Los Angeles home
A case of baby oil and lingerie investigators discovered in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Los Angeles home (US Attorneys Office Southern District of New York)
Recommended

Federal investigators found a hundreds of bottles of baby oil and lubricants scattered about Combs’ Los Angeles home. Several witnesses, including Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, testified that he wanted a lot of baby oil to be used during “freak offs,” some of which lasted up to several days.

Travel-sized baby oil and lubricant were found inside a wooden box at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Los Angeles home
Travel-sized baby oil and lubricant were found inside a wooden box at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Los Angeles home (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)
A drawer filled with Astroglide and baby oil in Combs' Los Angeles home
A drawer filled with Astroglide and baby oil in Combs' Los Angeles home (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)

Federal agents also discovered Combs had kept firearms and a bullet proof vest at his Los Angeles home, some of which had their serial numbers defaced.

Investigators found various firearms, some with serial number scratched out, at Combs' Los Angeles home
Investigators found various firearms, some with serial number scratched out, at Combs' Los Angeles home (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)
A bulletproof vest uncovered at Combs' Los Angeles home
A bulletproof vest uncovered at Combs' Los Angeles home (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)
A photo of Combs' passport alongside cash, found at his Los Angeles home
A photo of Combs' passport alongside cash, found at his Los Angeles home (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)

At Combs’ Miami home, federal agents seized similar items including drugs, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

A photo, taken by federal agents, showing the backyard of Combs' Miami home
A photo, taken by federal agents, showing the backyard of Combs' Miami home (Us Attorneys Office, Southern District of New York)
A case with Combs' stage name, 'Diddy,' on it contained marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in Combs' Miami home
A case with Combs' stage name, 'Diddy,' on it contained marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in Combs' Miami home (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)
The inside of the case.
The inside of the case. (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)
Federal agents seized bags of various drugs at Combs' Miami home, which witnesses testified were used during 'freak offs'
Federal agents seized bags of various drugs at Combs' Miami home, which witnesses testified were used during 'freak offs' (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)

Bondage equipment, lingerie, and platform heels known as “stripper heels,” were also inside Combs’ mansion.

Ventura testified that Combs enjoyed when she wore the high heels during “freak offs.”

Platform heels, sex toys and bondage equipment were discovered inside Combs' Miami home
Platform heels, sex toys and bondage equipment were discovered inside Combs' Miami home (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)
Baskets of Astroglide and baby oil were discovered in Combs' Miami's home
Baskets of Astroglide and baby oil were discovered in Combs' Miami's home (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)
Investigators discovered Combs had firearms with defaced serial numbers in his Miami home
Investigators discovered Combs had firearms with defaced serial numbers in his Miami home (US Attorneys Office, Southern District of New York)

When Combs was arrested at a New York City hotel in September 2024, federal agents also raided the room he was staying in and discovered bottles of baby oil and lubricants, as well as various drugs. Lighting equipment, which prosecutors said was used to film “freak offs,” was also recovered.

Drugs, including 'pink cocaine,' that prosecutors seized when they arrested Combs at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York
Drugs, including 'pink cocaine,' that prosecutors seized when they arrested Combs at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)
Bottles of baby oil seized at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City when federal agents raided Combs' room
Bottles of baby oil seized at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City when federal agents raided Combs' room (US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York)
Federal agents discovered a drawer of prescription drugs and more at the Park Hyatt Hotel when they raided it in September 2024
Federal agents discovered a drawer of prescription drugs and more at the Park Hyatt Hotel when they raided it in September 2024 (US Attorneys Office, Southern District of New York)

Multiple witnesses have testified that they personally saw Combs use illicit drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, prescription pills, and more.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in