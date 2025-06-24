Diddy trial live: Prosecution to rest case as final witness testifies about ‘freak off’ messages
Prosecution is expected to rest their case on Tuesday
The sex-trafficking case against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is headed into its final stretch on Tuesday with the prosecution’s final witness, Special Agent Joseph Cerciello, continuing to testify about flight, hotel, and phone records.
Jurors in Manhattan viewed more sexually explicit footage and saw messages between Combs and his staff organizing “freak offs” with male escorts and Combs’ ex-girlfriend, “Jane.”.
Cerciello testified that the music mogul asked his staff to bring him baby oil, coconut water, vegetable soup, and more items for his “freak offs.” He also testified that Combs paid for male escorts to travel to different cities across the country to participate in the drug-fueled sex marathons.
In one message, “Jane” said she did not want to participate in a “freak off” because she felt “used.”
Defense attorneys began cross-examining Cerciello by showing explicit messages that “Jane” sent to Combs.
Cross-examination is expected to continue this morning.
Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Federal authorities have accused him of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.
Diddy’s lawyers to offer unusual defense involving Iran in closing statement, report says
Just days after the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes, a new report states that Sean “Diddy” Combs’s defense team could refer to the tensions in the Middle East during its closing argument later this week.
Diddy’s lawyers may offer unusual defense ‘involving Iran’ in closing statement
Defense expected to continue cross-examination
Good morning and welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial in New York City.
Defense attorneys are expected to continue cross-examination of Special Agent Joseph Cerciello today. Once they’re done, prosecutors will conduct re-direct and Cerciello will be off the stand.
What you missed on Monday
Special agent Joseph Cerciello’s testimony continued on Monday with prosecutors showing jurors a chart that combined flight, hotel and payment records with messages between Combs, his ex-girlfriend, his staff, and a male escort company.
Cerciello testified that Combs sent messages to his staff demanding items for “freak off” such as baby oil, Astroglide, coconut water, vegetable soup, and more. Combs also texted agents at the male escort company asking for lower rates.
Cerciello also testified that “Jane” sent messages saying she did not want to participate in a “freak off” because it made her feel “used.”
Defense attorneys began cross-examination of Cerciello and showed jurors text messages where “Jane” appeared to want to participate in “freak offs” and even messaged with male escorts.
Court adjourned for the day
Court has been adjourned for the day and cross-examination of Special Agent Joseph Cerciello is expected to continue tomorrow.
Defense lawyer Teny Geragos said there’s roughly an hour and some left of cross-examination.
Closing arguments are likely to begin Thursday.
Defense shows other side of 'Jane's' text messages
Defense attorney Teny Geragos is having Special Agent Cerciello review text messages that the prosecution did not include in its chart, where “Jane” shows a desire to be with Combs.
In one text message from 2021, “Jane” told Combs she couldn’t wait to hook up with him, calling Combs her “favorite person.”
In other messages, she told Combs she missed him and used explicit language to express her desire to be with him.
Cross-examination of special agent begins
Oprah Winfrey and Bishop TD Jakes address rumors they attended Diddy’s parties
Oprah Winfrey and the high-profile pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes have both publicly denied attending parties hosted by embattled rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Oprah Winfrey and Bishop TD Jakes address rumors they attended Diddy’s parties
Prosecution wraps up testimony of special agent
Prosecutors have just finished their direct examination of Special Agent Joseph Cerciello.
Judge Subramanian has dismissed jurors for lunch.
When court resumes, defense attorneys will begin cross-examination
Combs requested vegetable soup and baby oil for 'freak offs'
Combs asked staff for a litany of things to prepare for, or sustain him, during “freak offs,” prosecutors shared during the special agent’s testimony.
That list includes baby oil, Cialis, Astroglide, coconut water, vegetable soup, and an Apple TV system.
Combs' staff coordinated hotels, travel, IV fluids and more
Prosecutors are going through troves of text messages and voicemail between Combs, “Jane,” male escorts, and his staff about coordinating travel, lodging, and more for “freak offs.”
In one exchange, Combs and his staff arranged for I.V. fluids to be administered to him and others who participated in the drug-fueled sex marathons.
Jurors are hearing Combs’s voice through voicemails that he sent to staff with requests.