The sex-trafficking case against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is headed into its final stretch on Tuesday with the prosecution’s final witness, Special Agent Joseph Cerciello, continuing to testify about flight, hotel, and phone records.

Jurors in Manhattan viewed more sexually explicit footage and saw messages between Combs and his staff organizing “freak offs” with male escorts and Combs’ ex-girlfriend, “Jane.”.

Cerciello testified that the music mogul asked his staff to bring him baby oil, coconut water, vegetable soup, and more items for his “freak offs.” He also testified that Combs paid for male escorts to travel to different cities across the country to participate in the drug-fueled sex marathons.

In one message, “Jane” said she did not want to participate in a “freak off” because she felt “used.”

Defense attorneys began cross-examining Cerciello by showing explicit messages that “Jane” sent to Combs.

Cross-examination is expected to continue this morning.

Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Federal authorities have accused him of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.