Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistant “Mia” is set to return to the stand Friday after becoming the second woman to testify about allegations of sexual abuse.

As week three of testimony draws to a close in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial, direct examination of Mia, who is testifying under a pseudonym, will continue after testimony resumes at about 9 a.m. inside Manhattan federal court.

Mia, who worked for Combs for eight years, wiped her eyes as the jury left the room on Thursday. In her bombshell testimony, she alleged that she was subjected to violent outbursts and sexual assault while working for Combs.

The witness testified that she was forced to perform a sex act on Combs and, in one alleged incident while staying in the spare room at his Los Angeles home, she said he entered the room, climbed on top of her and penetrated.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.