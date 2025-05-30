Diddy trial live: Ex-employee ‘Mia’ to return to stand after teary testimony about alleged rape
Direct examination of Sean Combs’s former assistant will continue Friday morning in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistant “Mia” is set to return to the stand Friday after becoming the second woman to testify about allegations of sexual abuse.
As week three of testimony draws to a close in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial, direct examination of Mia, who is testifying under a pseudonym, will continue after testimony resumes at about 9 a.m. inside Manhattan federal court.
Mia, who worked for Combs for eight years, wiped her eyes as the jury left the room on Thursday. In her bombshell testimony, she alleged that she was subjected to violent outbursts and sexual assault while working for Combs.
The witness testified that she was forced to perform a sex act on Combs and, in one alleged incident while staying in the spare room at his Los Angeles home, she said he entered the room, climbed on top of her and penetrated.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
“Mia,” a former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs, testified Thursday after ex-stylist Deonte Nash in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial.
The woman, who is testifying under a pseudonym, says Combs sexually abused her and attacked her on multiple occasions.
Mia testified that she was “terrified” to report Combs because she “didn’t want to die or get hurt.”
The witness told the jury that she was forced to perform a sex act on Combs and, in one alleged incident while staying in the spare room at his Los Angeles home in either 2009 or 2010, she said he entered the room, climbed on top of her and penetrated.
Mia testified she never wanted to have sex with him, but was afraid to tell him no.
“I couldn’t tell him no, like, about a sandwich,” Mia testified. “I couldn’t tell him no about anything. There’s no way I could tell him no.”
“He would fire me and ruin my future and somehow twist the story into making me look like a threat,” she added.
Mia also described alleged instances in which he threw a bowl of spaghetti and a computer at her. Both missed, she said.
Combs's former assistant "Mia" is set to return to the stand Friday morning. Direct examination of the witness, who is testifying under a pseudonym, will continue after testimony resumes at about 9 a.m. inside Manhattan federal court.
Mia says fellow assistant fired after raising alarm about Diddy hurting Cassie
Mia says a fellow assistant told Sean “Diddy” Combs’s chief of staff that he was hitting Cassie Ventura.
Afterward, high-level employees held a phone call and the assistant was fired, Mia said.
Mia says she 'couldn't' say no to Diddy
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistant Mia said she never wanted to have sex with him, but that she couldn’t say no to him because she was afraid of him.
“I couldn’t tell him no, like, about a sandwich. I couldn’t tell him no about anything. There’s no way I could tell him no,” Mia said.
“He would fire me and ruin my future and somehow twist the story into making me look like a threat,” she added.
Mia has testified that Combs sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Who is 'Mia'?
“Mia” is Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former personal assistant and a close friend of Cassie Ventura.
Mia is testifying under a pseudonym to protect her identity. She’s expected to testify through Friday.
Mia says Combs sexually assaulted her after 40th birthday celebration
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistant Mia testified that he sexually assaulted her following his 40th birthday celebration.
Combs kissed her and put his hands up her dress, she testified.
“I was shocked and I froze,” Mia said. I couldn’t even process what was happening.”
In another incident around 2009 or 2010, Mia said she woke up to Combs on top of her.
“It was very quick,” she said.
She testified she didn’t want to have sex with him.
Mia says Diddy threw spaghetti at her
Mia told the court that she once had blood dripping down her leg because Sean “Diddy” Combs wouldn’t let her go to the bathroom to change her tampon.
Instead, Combs wanted her to go get iHop for a group of people. He then threw a bowl of spaghetti at her.
Mia said she felt “terrified, so humiliated, so confused” when he threw things at her and thought “something was wrong with me for making him this upset.”
Combs chased her out of the house, so she left barefoot, hid in a bush and eventually escaped to a hotel.
Mia says Diddy treated her like a best friend and a 'worthless piece of crap'
Sean “Diddy” Combs would switch between treating Mia like a best friend and a “worthless piece of crap,” she testified today.
“He would humiliate me, curse at me, go on a rant about how incompetent and stupid I was,” she testified.
Mia said Combs often threw things at her, including spaghetti, turkey meat and a computer.
Mia says Diddy pressured her to take ketamine
Mia testified that she once attended Burning Man with Sean “Diddy” Combs. There, he had separated ketamine, molly and cocaine onto three plates.
“People were taking turns going up and playing some guessing game,” Mia said.
Combs then said it was Mia’s turn, she said. When she protested, he got upset and gave her a dose he wanted her to take, Mia testified.
Mia said she then snorted the drug because she felt she had no choice.