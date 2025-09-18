The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The dismembered body found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer D4vd has been identified as a 15-year-old girl missing for nearly 18 months.

Following forensic investigation of the body discovered on 8 September in the boot of an impounded vehicle, authorities have identified it as teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who vanished from Lake Elsinore in California in April 2024, aged 13.

The vehicle belonged to 20-year-old D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, whose spokesperson said has been made aware of the discovery and is fully cooperating with police, who have not issued any charges or released the cause of death.

open image in gallery The Tesla reportedly registered to D4vd, 20, exuded a "foul odor" at an impound lot, the LAPD said ( Getty )

According to TMZ, both D4vd and the teen victim had matching ‘Shhh…’ tattoos on their right index fingers. The outlet spoke with someone who said they were Hernandez’s mother, and said her daughter had been dating someone called David.

The ‘Shhh...’ tattoo was popularised by Rihanna in 2008 and other celebrities including Lindsay Lohan have it on their fingers.

A song called ‘Celeste’ posted on Soundcloud and credited to D4vd was leaked in 2023, The Sun reports.

Police launched an appeal to find Hernandez following her disappearance. She left her home at 9 p. m. on a Friday and was last seen wearing Hello Kitty sandals, gray pants, a black sweater and a hat.

open image in gallery Celeste Rivas Hernandez disappeared 18 months ago ( Riverside County Sheriff )

Following the news a body had been found, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Kali Uchis announced she will pull her collaborative song ‘Crashing’ with D4vd.

Responding to someone online who referred to D4vd as her “friend”, Uchis distanced herself from D4vd and wrote: "Not my friend i did a song with him which is currently in the process of being taken down given today's disturbing news.”

The track ‘Crashing’ was released on D4vd’s debut studio album Withered. A music video for the song which features the pair remains on YouTube.

open image in gallery A missing persons flyer shows Hernandez went missing in April 2024, when she was 13 ( Riverside County Sheriff )

On Monday, police discovered human remains, reportedly a “head and torso,” inside a bag in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to the “Romantic Homicide” singer. The vehicle, with Texas plates, was at Hollywood Tow on Mansfield Avenue.

It had been abandoned for five days after being towed from the upscale Bird Streets area, police sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Lot workers had alerted authorities about a “foul” stench coming from the Tesla. Due to decomposition, the gender couldn't be confirmed immediately.

D4vd began his music career four years ago, initially making montages of the popular video game Fortnite.