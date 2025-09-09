Decomposing body found in Tesla reportedly registered to singer after passers-by notice foul smell coming from vehicle

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Los Angeles police found a decomposing human body on Monday inside a Tesla reportedly registered to up-and-coming singer D4vd.

An LAPD spokesperson toldThe Independent that officers responded to a report of a “foul order” coming from a vehicle in the tow yard on Monday around 12:20 p.m.

Detectives found possible human remains and launched a death investigation.

“We do not have information on the owner of the vehicle,” the spokesperson told The Independent.

However, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports the 2023 Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to 20-year-old D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

The Tesla – reportedly registered to D4vd – exuded a ‘foul odor’ at an impound lot ( Getty Images )

The outlet says police said the car had been at the inbound lot for several days. The body was reportedly placed in a bag in the front trunk of the Tesla.

D4vd is in the midst of his "Withered" world tour and had a show scheduled at The Fillmore Minneapolis on Tuesday night. He has continued to post on social media since the body was discovered.

The Independent has contacted D4vd’s representatives and The Fillmore Minneapolis for comment.

D4vd, pronounced “David,” is a singer-songwriter best known for his viral 2022 breakout single “Romantic Homicide,” which gained prominence on TikTok. He chased that success with 2023’s “Here With Me.” Both tracks have over one billion Spotify streams.

He has over 33 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform.