Human remains found in Arkansas field five decades ago finally identified, say cops
Advanced DNA testing led to the identification of Charles Howard Wallace, who was last seen by his family in 1974, in Memphis Tennessee
Police in Arkansas say they have finally identified the remains of a missing man whose case was cold for over 50 years.
Advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy led to the identification of Charles Howard Wallace, who was last seen by his family in 1974, in Memphis Tennessee.
Wallace’s skeletal remains were found on January 13 1977 in a farm field near U.S. Highway 79, a few miles west of Marianna, Arkansas.
Attempts to identify the remains at the time by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory Medical Examiner’s Office were unsuccessful, and the cause and manner of death could not be determined.
More than five decades later, in March 2024, the Arkansas State Police Cold Case Unit reexamined the case in an effort to determine the identity of the remains.
They were subsequently submitted to Othram Labs, a private Texas-based laboratory specializing in advanced DNA analysis and forensic genetic genealogy and on June 6 2025 a report tentatively identified Wallace.
Two possible relatives were located living in Tennessee and in July DNA was collected from them.
Last week, Othram confirmed a positive identification of the remains as Wallace, who would have been about 21 when the remains were found.
According to Wallace’s family and the ASP the last contact Wallace’s family had with him was in the Fall of 1974 when he would have been in his late teens.
Wallace had been seeking treatment at a halfway house in downtown Memphis, ASP said, adding that the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.
“This identification provides long-overdue answers for the family and highlights the commitment of Arkansas State Police to ensuring no case is forgotten,” said Colonel Mike Hagar.
“We are grateful for the collaboration of the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and Othram Labs in moving this decades-old case forward.”
Anyone with any information relating to the death of Charles Howard Wallace is advised to contact ColdCase@asp.arkansas.gov.
