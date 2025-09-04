Cops have found 97 submerged cars in Chicago River as they hunt for new clues in 55 year old cold case

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nearly 100 cars were found submerged in the Chicago River as police continue their search for a couple at the center of a half-century-old cold case.

On May 15, 1970, Edward and Stephania Andrews disappeared while they were out driving in their 1969 Oldsmobile. They had just left a cocktail party at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Chicago, but they never made it home, according to WGN9.

The following Monday, the couple was reported missing. Police launched an investigation but never closed the case.

Finding the couple has been a recurring goal for police in Chicago in the 55 years since their disappearance. They tried again in 1994 but were again left without an answer.

Last week, the search continued, with members of the Chaos Divers dive team taking the plunge into the Chicago River to search for the wreckage of the couple's Oldsmobile.

open image in gallery The Chicago River in downtown Chicago. The Chaos Divers, a team of scuba enthusiasts who assist police with cold cases, found nearly 100 cars submerged in the river during a recent dive. ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Chaos Divers is a search and recovery team which uses sonar to help find missing people. The team often assist law enforcement when diving experts are needed for an investigation and documents its dives on a YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, the divers assisted the Chicago police in a search of the Fox River. They helped uncover the remains of Karen Schepers, a 23-year-old woman who went missing in 1983.

To date, the team has assisted on more than 20 cold case investigations.

During the dive last week the team intended to assist with 10 local cold cases and found nearly 100 submerged cars while searching for the Andrews' Oldsmobile.

open image in gallery A missing poster for Stephania and Edward Andrews, who went missing in Chicago in 1970. During a recent search for the couple's Oldsmobile in the Chicago River, a team of divers discovered 97 other submerged cars. ( Arlington Heights Police Department )

“Over the last two days, we’ve been working the Chicago River and have located over 60 vehicles beneath the water. Starting yesterday evening and continuing through today, we’ve begun the process of clearing them, one by one,” a spokesperson for the Chaos Divers said in a post on social media.

After the first 60 cars were located, search crews continued to visit the site and found more, eventually locating 97 cars in total.

"A lot of these are in piles, we have three piles that are ranging anywhere from 12 to 19 cars in one spot, so those are a little bit easier where we can put a diver down and they can bounce from car to car to car," Lindsay Bussick, the Chaos Divers’ manager, told Fox 32. "We are a little bit more interested in those cars that's kind of the one-off, or just one vehicle by itself because that's going to be more indicative of an accident, or even self-harm or foul play."

Chicago police haven't offered an update or explanation on the discovery of the submerged cars. It's unclear at this time if any of the cars are tied to criminal cases or missing individuals.

None of the vehicles found have been linked to the missing couple.