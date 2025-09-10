Cops find second decomposing body in another LA impound lot a day after finding woman’s remains in Tesla owned by D4vd

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Authorities have now revealed that decomposing remains of two women were found inside separate cars in Los Angeles impound lots in the span of a week.

One set of remains was found including a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, according to the Los Angeles Times. The singer is cooperating with the investigation and police have not filed charges or released how the woman died.

On Monday, police discovered human remains, reportedly a “head and torso,” inside a bag in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to the 20-year-old “Romantic Homicide” singer. The vehicle, which had Texas plates, was located at Hollywood Tow on Mansfield Avenue.

The vehicle had been abandoned for five days after being towed from the upscale Bird Streets area, police sources told the outlet. Lot workers had alerted authorities about a “foul” stench coming from the Tesla. Due to decomposition, the gender couldn't be confirmed immediately, but has since been identified as a woman.

On Tuesday, another woman’s partially burned body was reportedly found in a Honda Civic at a different tow yard. That car had been towed on August 25 and is linked to a missing person case, two law enforcement sources not authorized to speak about the investigation said.

open image in gallery Authorities say two decomposing bodies have now been found inside cars in Los Angeles impound lots. One of the vehicles was registered to singer D4vd. ( Getty Images )

The two cases are considered separate incidents, the LA Times reports.

The Independent has contacted representatives for D4vd and the LAPD for comment.

Neither of the victims have been publicly identified.

Representatives for D4vd did not respond to The Independent when contacted for comment Tuesday, but told NBC Los Angeles in a statement, "D4vd has been informed about what's happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

Later Tuesday afternoon, WWD reported that Crocs and Hollister had dropped D4vd from their promotional campaigns.

“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues,” the brands said in a joint statement.

open image in gallery The Tesla reportedly registered to D4vd, 20, exuded a "foul odor" at an impound lot, the LAPD says ( Getty )

D4vd is in the midst of his “Withered” world tour and performed a show scheduled at The Fillmore Minneapolis on Tuesday night. He has continued to post on social media since the body was discovered and has a concert scheduled in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Pronounced “David,” D4vd is best known for his viral 2022 breakout single “Romantic Homicide,” which gained prominence on TikTok.

He followed that success with 2023’s “Here With Me.” Both tracks have over one billion Spotify streams, and he has over 33 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform.