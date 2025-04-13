Coachella 2025: Singer d4vd’s backflip goes wrong as he faceplants on stage
‘Humiliation ritual complete,’ the 20-year-old singer tweeted after the viral incident
Rising star d4vd suffered a moment to forget during his Coachella debut on Friday.
The 20-year-old “Feel It” singer is going viral on social media after his onstage backflip attempt ended in a painful-looking faceplant.
Leaning in to the embarrassing moment, d4vd — real name David Anthony Burke — posted a clip of the failed stunt on his own social media channels.
The video shows him running towards a ledge on stage to perform the backflip; however, his foot slips and d4vd lands painfully on his head. Fortunately, the young singer is seen smiling quickly after and continues singing into his microphone on the floor.
In a follow-up post on X, d4vd shared a video of himself landing a spinning flip later in the set, telling fans he “GOT UP AND GOT DA AURA RIGHT BACK HO LMAOOO FUN SET FUN MF SET.”
He later shared a meme of an elderly dog looking into a setting sun with the caption: “humiliation ritual complete... see u next week coachella i love u.”
Born in Queens, New York, began making music at his mother’s recommendation to avoid receiving copyright strikes on his YouTube videos.
His 2022 singles “Here with Me” and “Romantic Homicide” became viral hits on TikTok.
His debut album, Withered, is set to be released on April 25, 2025.
“I’m moving with a lot of intention nowadays," he told People magazine ahead of his Coachella debut. “I’ve never been big on planning. I've never been big on setting goals cause looking too far ahead makes you lose what you're doing today. But I'm moving very militant, very tactical, very intentional with this year."
“With this project, it is very mature,” he added. “It feels evolved, and I pray my fans hear that and feel that through the music as well.”
Coachella 2025 is underway, with Green Day set to headline the Saturday night of the festival in Indio, California.
Those not attending the festival in person can livestream performances on Coachella’s YouTube channel or via the new Coachella Livestream app, beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET each day.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments