Coachella 2025 is preparing to welcome thousands of music lovers eager to bask in the sun and enjoy performances from more than 140 featured artists.

The popular desert music festival, which returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this month, will run for two consecutive weekends: Friday, April 11 – Sunday, April 13 and Friday, April 18 – Sunday, April 20.

This year’s headliners include Lady Gaga, who last month released her critically acclaimed studio album, Mayhem; Post Malone; and rock band Green Day, who are making their Coachella debut.

Those unable to attend the festival in person will once again be able to livestream the sets on Coachella’s YouTube channel or via the new Coachella Livestream app, beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET each day.

Find out who else is performing at the festival below.

Friday (April 11 and 18)

In addition to Lady Gaga, who returns at the top of the bill after having headlined the festival in 2017, Friday will feature Missy Elliott, rising pop star Benson Boone, The Marías, White Lotus star and BLACKPINK member LISA, The Prodigy, Parcels, Mustard, and Mau P. FKA Twigs had previously appeared on Friday’s lineup, but she has since had to drop out for “unexpected personal reasons.”

GloRilla, Yeat, The Go-Go’s, MARINA, Dio, Tyla, Sara Landry, Thee Sacred Souls, d4vd, Artemas, Miike Snow, Three 6 Mafia, Chris Lorenzo, SAINt JHN, 4batz, Vintage Culture, Tink, Maribou State, Eyedress, and A. G. Cook, are also among Friday’s artists.

Further down the lineup are CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Chris Stussy, Damian Lazarus, julie, Austin Millz, Lola Young, Tinlicker, SPEED, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Ravyn Lenae, Beltran, TOPS, Los Mirlos, PARISI, Pete Tong × Ahmed Spins, KNEECAP, Shermanology, vs self, HiTech, Moon Boots, Coco & Breezy, and Glixen.

Saturday (April 12 and 19)

The second day of the festival will see Green Day make their Coachella debut. Their appearance comes a year after the release of their 14th studio album, Saviors. British pop star Charli XCX and punk rock band The Original Misfits are also among Saturday’s major performers, while rapper Travis Scott will close out the night after Green Day.

In a surprise announcement, Ed Sheeran and Weezer have been added to Saturdays lineups. Weezer will perform the first Saturday (April 12) and Sheeran will take on the second Saturday (April 19).

Other acts include Keinemusik, Above & Beyond, Ivan Cornejo, Clairo, ENHYPEN, Shoreline Mafia, T-Pain, Hanumankind, Sam Fender, Japanese Breakfast, Beth Gibbons, Darkside, Eli Brown, Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil, Jimmy Eat World, Viagra Boys, Disco Lines, Blonde Redhead, Amelie Lens, and Alok.

Yo Gabba Gabba!, Glass Beams, The Dare, 2hollis, Mind Against x Massano, Klangkuenstler, salute, horsegiirL, El Malilla, Medium Build, underscores, Indo Warehouse, Indira Paganotto, Infected Mushroom, Rawayana, Layton Giordani, DJ Gigola, HAAi, Judeline, Together Pangea, Bob Vylan, Prison Affair, and Talón conclude Saturday’s lineup.

Sunday (April 13 and 20)

Closing out the festival is Grammy-winning rapper and singer Post Malone, whose 2024 single “I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)” continues to be a favorite on Spotify. Malone will be in good company that day as Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Junior H, JENNIE, Kraftwerk, beabadoobee, Polo & Pan, and XG are also set to perform.

Earlier in the day, attendees will be able to check out performances by Basement Jaxx, Keshi, Chas & Status, Still Woozy, Sammy Virji, Jessie Murph, Arca, Rema, Shaboozey, Ty Dolla $ign, Circle Jerks, Ben Böhmer, Amyl and the Sniffers, Boris Brejcha, Dixon x Jimi Jules, and Muni Long.

Additional Sunday artists include Amaarae, BigXthaPlug, Snow Strippers, Fcukers, Interplanetary Criminal, Dennis Cruz, VTSS, The Beaches, Wisp, MEUTE, Francis Mercier, Hope Tala, Sparrow & Barbossa, Ginger Root, AMÉMÉ, SOFT PLAY, Mohamed Ramadan, GEL, Kumo 99, DESIREE, Tripolism, and Yulia Niko.