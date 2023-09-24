✕ Close Alex Murdaugh's attorneys demand new trial over allegations of jury tampering

Thousands of true crime enthusiasts, top investigators, media personalities and survivors have travelled to Orlando, Florida, to take part in this weekend’s CrimeCon 2023 conference.

The Independent is on-the-ground at the event which includes talks with Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the attorneys of Alex Murdaugh; and Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader.

The Murdaugh attorneys revealed during appearances at the convention that the family is out of money to pay for a second trial, though the lawyers offered to continue pro bono.

Additionally, during a Q&A session, the Murdaugh attorneys hinted they may have identified a potential alternative suspect in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Meanwhile, murder victim Gabby Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt thanked internet sleuths for bringing awareness to her daughter’s case.

“It’s thanks to all of you that we found her,” Nichole Schmidt said on Saturday.