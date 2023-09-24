Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys reveal no money left for second murder trial defence at Crime Con - live updates
Thousands of true crime enthusiasts, top investigators, media personalities and survivors have travelled to Orlando, Florida, to take part in this weekend’s CrimeCon 2023 conference.
The Independent is on-the-ground at the event which includes talks with Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the attorneys of Alex Murdaugh; and Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader.
The Murdaugh attorneys revealed during appearances at the convention that the family is out of money to pay for a second trial, though the lawyers offered to continue pro bono.
Additionally, during a Q&A session, the Murdaugh attorneys hinted they may have identified a potential alternative suspect in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
Meanwhile, murder victim Gabby Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt thanked internet sleuths for bringing awareness to her daughter’s case.
“It’s thanks to all of you that we found her,” Nichole Schmidt said on Saturday.
Special CrimeCon campaign raises nearly $9K for Gabby Petito Foundation
A special CrimeCon campaign for the Gabby Petito Foundation has raised nearly $9,000.
The foundation was created by Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito, to turn the family’s tragedy into purpose.
The purpose is to spread awareness of domestic violence’s warning signs and assist organisations that provide immediate, tangible help to survivors, according to the campaign.
The Gabby Petito Foundation is CrimeCon’s CLUE Award recipient for the event’s Crimefighter of the Year award.
Ethan Chapin’s mother asks CrimeCon audience to keep alive memory of Idaho murders victim
Stacy Chapin, the mother of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin, was the last person called on during a CrimeCon panel about the slayings.
“I just have one thing to say,” the woman told the packed room on Friday.
“I’m Stacy Chapin and I’m Ethan’s mom,” she said, choking back tears.
Joseph Scott Morgan, a veteran death investigator and forensics professor, was the solo speaker of the panel in which he took true crime fans on a journey through the crime scene at 1122 King Road.
He took questions at the end, the last one from Ms Chapin who received a gasp from the crowd when she identified herself.
“I actually did not sit through it [the panel],” she said, her voice breaking. “But I just wanted you all to know that these were four of the greatest kids. And all the great things you read are legitimately true.”
She went on to talk about her son Ethan, whom she called incredible, and said that he and the three other victims were in the prime of their lives.
“Don’t forget these kids.”
Alex Murdaugh posecutor Creighton Waters draws large audience at CrimeCon
Mr Waters, the lead prosecutor in Murdaugh’s murder convictions, and his rock band The Sole Purpose performed during the event’s kickoff on Thursday.
The veteran prosecutor then took the stage as a speaker on Saturday.
“This was the scene in the vast auditorium at CrimeCon before SC prosecutor Creighton Waters spoke about the Murdaugh murder trial Saturday afternoon,” The State reporter John Munk tweeted. “...estimated 2,000 people hanging on every word”
A father’s plea for answers: Daniel Robinson’s loved ones bring awareness to his case two years after he went missing
David Robinson, the father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson, has a goal of handing out every one of his flyers at CrimeCon 2023 in Orlando this weekend to spread awareness of his son’s disappearance, Andrea Cavallier reports from Florida.
But his ultimate goal is to find his son. Daniel Robinson was last spotted on 23 June as he was leaving a worksite in the Arizona desert at Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye – 35 miles west of of Phoenix.
On 19 July, a rancher found Robinson’s busted vehicle – a 2017 Jeep Renegade – in a ravine three miles away. His keys, clothes, boots, and cell phone were also found. According to a crash report, the vehicle sped up just before the crash.
The case has been worked by Buckeye Police, but Mr Robinson said he wants his son’s case turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office where it can get the attention it needs.
Mr Robinson has never given up the fight for his son, and hired a private investigator who he says uncovered new information in the case.
The investigator found that Daniel’s vehicle had 11 additional miles on it after the airbags had been deployed and had been cranked 46 times.
‘Prejudiced’ jury heard weeks of unnecessary evidence in Murdaugh case, defence claims
The jury in the murder conviction of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was “prejudiced” and given poor evidence before it reached a conclusion, Mr Murdaugh’s attorney claims.
“That jury had heard almost three weeks of evidence not related to the murder, but to the financial crimes, which he’s always admitted to,” attorney Dick Harpootlian told Fox News Digital at CrimeCon on Saturday. “But we believe it so prejudiced them that when we put the forensic evidence in, which is very, very strong for his innocence, acquittal, they didn’t hear it.”
Earlier this month, the Murdaugh team filed for a new trial, alleging jury tampering had taken place.
At CrimeCon, Murdaugh’s defence attorneys revealed there’s no family money left for a second murder trial, but offered to handle one anyway for free.
They also suggested they have identified a potential new suspect who could be linked to the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
Here’s Andrea Cavallier’s report on the legal maneuvering.
Murdaugh’s jury tampering claims have ‘significant’ factual disputes, prosecutors say
Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a bombshell motion last week demanding for a new trial after accusing Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill of pressuring jurors to return a guilty verdict earlier this year
Gabby Petito’s family makes 15,000 donation to Black & Missing Foundation at CrimeCon awards event
Gabby Petito’s family accepted the Crime Fighter of the Year award on Saturday night for their foundation focused on helping domestic violence victims.
Presenting the award were Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson, co-founders of the Black & Missing Foundation.
The Petito family accepted the award then promptly acknowledged the disparities in the coverage of missing people of color.
They announced that they were donating a gift of $15,000 to the foundation.
What is CrimeCon?
CrimeCon is an immersive, weekend-long event with a jammed packed schedule of panels and sessions featuring guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and big players from within the criminal justice system.
“From the latest cases to the latest scientific techniques to the newest TV shows and docs to the best podcasts in the world. And from deep-dives into topics you didn’t even know existed to big ballroom sessions with personalities you watch every week—CrimeCon is the platform that delivers it all,” their website boasts.
Sponsored each year by Oxygen, the event was launched in 2017 by Red Seat Ventures after the firm noticed a “hole” in the true crime market, according to A&E. At the time, there was no convention that focused on the public’s growing fascination with true crime.
The first conference was held in Indianapolis in 2017 with a crowd of just 800, but has quickly grown into the thousands.
CrimeCon 2022, which was held in Las Vegas, attracted around 5,000 attendees.
Key players in Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction among speakers at CrimeCon 2023
Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin spoke about the infamous South Carolina murder trial at CrimeCon in Orlando on Saturday.
The lawyers joined 20/20’s Eva Pilgrim for a “tell all” conversation about “the Southern crime saga that captivated the world.”
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year.
“This CrimeCon exclusive will give attendees an inside look at the defense strategies used by Murdaugh’s legal team and the decision to have Alex take the stand – which many cite as a pivotal moment in the trial,” a promotional blurb stated.
“The pair will share firsthand accounts of the unexpected twists, challenges they faced, reflections on their time with Alex Murdaugh, and what may be coming next.”
The attorneys filed a motion for a mistrial earlier this month alleging jury tampering in Murdaugh’s murder case and requesting a new trial.
Gabby’s parents and stepparents read aloud excerpts from people impacted by Gabby’s story
“Because of Gabby...” her mom Nichole Schmidt read through tears on Saturday.
The short excerpt went on to read from the survivor’s point of view that because of Gabby, she never went back inside the house where it turns out her partner had a gun to kill her.
Gabby’s mom added: “She’s a hero, saved so many lives. Even tho she’s not here anymore. She’s a hero.”
