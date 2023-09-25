BTK killer’s daughter wears prison-like orange at CrimeCon for ‘special convict in her life’ - live updates
Follow live updates as The Independent attends the true crime conference CrimeCon 2023 in Orlando, Florida
Thousands of true-crime enthusiasts, media personalities and survivors travelled to Orlando, Florida, to take part in CrimeCon 2023 this weekend.
The Independent was at the event which included talks with Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the attorneys of Alex Murdaugh; and Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader.
On the final day of the event, Ms Rawson took to X, formerly Twitter, with a post referencing her serial killer father. She posted a picture of herself wearing an orange shirt with text reading, “No touching,” on the front and, “I bite,” on the back.
“For the last day of CrimeCon,” Ms Rawson wrote. “I’m going with prison orange in honor of the very special convict in my life.”
At CrimeCon, she revealed details from a conversation with her father after it was announced that he was being investigated in two cases, years after he was convicted of 10 murders.
“If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’ll make sure to do everything I can to protect you. But if you did, I’ll come back and nail you to the wall,” Ms Rawson recounted telling him. “He’s been playing games for years, with me, and with you...”
Kerri Rawson wears prison-like orange for ‘special convict’ in her life
On the final day of the event, the daughter of the BTK killer took to X to make a post referencing her serial killer father.
Ms Rawson posted a picture of herself wearing an orange shirt with text reading, “No touching,” on the front and, “I bite,” on the back.
“For the last day of Crime Con,” Ms Rawson wrote. “I’m going with prison orange in honor of the very special convict in my life.”
On Saturday, Ms Rawson revealed that she confronted her father Dennis Rader also known as BTK, after it was announced that he was being investigated in at least two cases years after he was convicted of 10 murders.
Ms Rawson, who is an advocate for victims and survivors, said she went in calm, then also pushed to talk about his crimes.
She said her father pushed her to talk about the Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger. They also discussed the two cases Rader is being of of, including Cynthia Kinney, who went missing 1976 from a laundromat.
Ms Rawson said she told her father, “I love you but this is out of my hands…”
“If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’ll make sure to do everything I can to protect you. But if you did, I’ll come back and nail you to the wall,” Ms Rawson said. “He’s been playing games for years, with me, and with you...”
Ms Rawson also called out true crime fans in the audience for writing letters to her father.
Special CrimeCon campaign raises nearly $32K for Gabby Petito Foundation
A special CrimeCon campaign for the Gabby Petito Foundation raised more than $32,000.
The foundation was created by Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito, to turn the family’s tragedy into purpose.
The purpose is to spread awareness of domestic violence’s warning signs and assist organisations that provide immediate, tangible help to survivors, according to the campaign.
The Gabby Petito Foundation is CrimeCon’s CLUE Award recipient for the event’s Crimefighter of the Year award.
WATCH: Thousands attend CrimeCon in Orlando
Daniel Robinson’s family handed flyers about missing geologist case at CrimeCon 2023
Mr Robinson, who graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in archaeology, disappeared on 23 June 2021 after seeming disoriented on a work site and ostensibly driving off into the desert with no explanation.
His behaviour had been slightly off in the weeks before his disappearance but there has been no sign of him since; the geologist’s car was recovered nearly a month after he vanished, along with his phone, wallet, keys and clothes he was last seen wearing.
Mr Robinson’s sister and his father David Robinson had a table at the crime convention and gave out flyers with information about the missing geologist’s case.
Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz was dubbed CrimeCon’s mayor
The beloved journalist spoke at the panel, Beyond the Headlines: Examining the Aftermath of Carlee Russell’s Fake Disappearance. Curiously, attendees at the event have been referring to Mr Mankiewicz as “CrimeCon’s mayor.”
Ms Russell made headlines across the country after she disappeared on 13 July following a 911 in which she claimed she had seen a toddler walking on the side of an Alabama interstate. But by the time police arrived at the scene, neither Ms Russell nor the toddler were anywhere to be found.
Ms Russell’s story was later debunked by police and she was charged.
ICYMI: What did CrimeCon offer?
The three-day-long conference offered various panels, immersive experiences and the chance to rub elbows with the greatest minds in the true crime genre.
Special guests spoke on a variety of topics including forensics, criminology, victimology, DNA, and more.
There were experts leading the sessions who are educated in their field and will provide the latest developments.
Investigators who have cracked decades-old cold cases revealed their secrets about their process and families of victims and survivors of crime shared their stories, many seeking justice and the support of the true crime community.
Alex Murdaugh defence says family out of money for case as new suspect hinted
Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh hinted at multiple new developments in the case of the disgraced South Carolina lawyer during their appearance Saturday at CrimeCon.
The lawyers said the Murdaugh family has run out of money to pay for the new murder trial that the attorneys are seeking, though Murdaugh’s defence has offered to pursue the case again for free.
Additionally, during a question and answer session at the conference, the Murdaugh attorneys said they don’t believe Alex killed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, hinting that new information suggests a different suspect could’ve committed the crimes.
The lawyers said they are working on obtaining more evidence to support that claim.
‘Prejudiced’ jury heard weeks of unnecessary evidence in Murdaugh case, defence claims
The jury in the murder conviction of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was “prejudiced” and given poor evidence before it reached a conclusion, Mr Murdaugh’s attorney claims.
“That jury had heard almost three weeks of evidence not related to the murder, but to the financial crimes, which he’s always admitted to,” attorney Dick Harpootlian told Fox News Digital at CrimeCon on Saturday. “But we believe it so prejudiced them that when we put the forensic evidence in, which is very, very strong for his innocence, acquittal, they didn’t hear it.”
Earlier this month, the Murdaugh team filed for a new trial, alleging jury tampering had taken place.
At CrimeCon, Murdaugh’s defence attorneys revealed there’s no family money left for a second murder trial, but offered to handle one anyway for free.
They also suggested they have identified a potential new suspect who could be linked to the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
Ethan Chapin’s mother asks CrimeCon audience to keep alive memory of Idaho murders victim
Stacy Chapin, the mother of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin, was the last person called on during a CrimeCon panel about the slayings.
“I just have one thing to say,” the woman told the packed room on Friday.
“I’m Stacy Chapin and I’m Ethan’s mom,” she said, choking back tears.
Joseph Scott Morgan, a veteran death investigator and forensics professor, was the solo speaker of the panel in which he took true crime fans on a journey through the crime scene at 1122 King Road.
He took questions at the end, the last one from Ms Chapin who received a gasp from the crowd when she identified herself.
“I actually did not sit through it [the panel],” she said, her voice breaking. “But I just wanted you all to know that these were four of the greatest kids. And all the great things you read are legitimately true.”
She went on to talk about her son Ethan, whom she called incredible, and said that he and the three other victims were in the prime of their lives.
“Don’t forget these kids.”
Murdaugh lawyer Dick Harpootlian floats explosive theory of new suspects in murders at CrimeCon
Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorneys revealed to a packed audience of true-crime fans that they’re optimistic the disgraced legal scion will get a new trial - but say there is no money left, so they’ll do it for free.
Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, appeared at CrimeCon in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. Creighton Waters, the prosecutor who put Murdaugh in prison, spoke in a separate panel.
The three-day event drew thousands of true-crime fans for a range of podcasters, TV personalities and victims’ families. Kerri Rawson, daughter of BTK killer Dennis Rader, spoke about her father being investigated for additional murders.
The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:
Murdaugh lawyer Dick Harpootlian floats explosive theory of new suspects at CrimeCon
Lawyers appeared at CrimeCon 2023 on Saturday in Orlando, Florida for ‘tell-all’ conversation