Thousands of true-crime enthusiasts, media personalities and survivors travelled to Orlando, Florida, to take part in CrimeCon 2023 this weekend.

The Independent was at the event which included talks with Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the attorneys of Alex Murdaugh; and Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader.

On the final day of the event, Ms Rawson took to X, formerly Twitter, with a post referencing her serial killer father. She posted a picture of herself wearing an orange shirt with text reading, “No touching,” on the front and, “I bite,” on the back.

“For the last day of CrimeCon,” Ms Rawson wrote. “I’m going with prison orange in honor of the very special convict in my life.”

At CrimeCon, she revealed details from a conversation with her father after it was announced that he was being investigated in two cases, years after he was convicted of 10 murders.

“If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’ll make sure to do everything I can to protect you. But if you did, I’ll come back and nail you to the wall,” Ms Rawson recounted telling him. “He’s been playing games for years, with me, and with you...”