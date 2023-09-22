✕ Close Alex Murdaugh's attorneys demand new trial over allegations of jury tampering

Thousands of true crime enthusiasts, top investigators, media personalities and survivors have flocked to Orlando, Florida, to take part in this weekend’s CrimeCon 2023 conference.

“From the latest cases to the latest scientific techniques to the newest TV shows and docs to the best podcasts in the world,” the CrimeCon website boasts about the event.

“And from deep-dives into topics you didn’t even know existed to big ballroom sessions with personalities you watch every week – CrimeCon is the platform that delivers it all.”

At the conference, attendees can hear from Alex Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, BTK killer’s daughter Kerri Rawson, and renowned psychologist Katherine Ramsland – who co-wrote a book with BTK Dennis Rader and taught Bryan Kohberger.

Kathy Kleiner Rubin will also share her story of how she survived an attack by infamous serial killer Ted Bundy while Gabby Petito’s parents will raise awareness of domestic violence in their daughter’s memory.

CrimeCon takes place from 22 to 24 September, with some sessions being livestreamed on Fox Nation. The Independent is on the ground at the conference.