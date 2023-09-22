CrimeCon 2023 – live: Alex Murdaugh attorneys and BTK killer’s daughter appear at Orlando conference
Follow live updates as The Independent goes on the ground at true crime conference CrimeCon 2023 in Orlando
Thousands of true crime enthusiasts, top investigators, media personalities and survivors have flocked to Orlando, Florida, to take part in this weekend’s CrimeCon 2023 conference.
“From the latest cases to the latest scientific techniques to the newest TV shows and docs to the best podcasts in the world,” the CrimeCon website boasts about the event.
“And from deep-dives into topics you didn’t even know existed to big ballroom sessions with personalities you watch every week – CrimeCon is the platform that delivers it all.”
At the conference, attendees can hear from Alex Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, BTK killer’s daughter Kerri Rawson, and renowned psychologist Katherine Ramsland – who co-wrote a book with BTK Dennis Rader and taught Bryan Kohberger.
Kathy Kleiner Rubin will also share her story of how she survived an attack by infamous serial killer Ted Bundy while Gabby Petito’s parents will raise awareness of domestic violence in their daughter’s memory.
CrimeCon takes place from 22 to 24 September, with some sessions being livestreamed on Fox Nation. The Independent is on the ground at the conference.
What is CrimeCon?
CrimeCon is an immersive, weekend-long event with a jammed packed schedule of panels and sessions featuring guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and big players from within the criminal justice system.
Sponsored each year by Oxygen, the event was launched in 2017 by Red Seat Ventures after the firm noticed a "hole" in the true crime market, according to A&E. At the time, there was no convention that focused on the public's growing fascination with true crime.
Sponsored each year by Oxygen, the event was launched in 2017 by Red Seat Ventures after the firm noticed a “hole” in the true crime market, according to A&E. At the time, there was no convention that focused on the public’s growing fascination with true crime.
The first conference was held in Indianapolis in 2017 with a crowd of just 800, but has quickly grown into the thousands.
CrimeCon 2022, which was held in Las Vegas, attracted around 5,000 attendees.
Follow live updates as The Independent goes on the ground at true crime conference CrimeCon 2023 in Orlando, Florida, this weekend