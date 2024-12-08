The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The New York Police Department has released new photos of the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In these pictures, released Saturday night, the suspect is seen in a black coat with a mask on getting into the back of a cab. This comes after the department released the first unmasked photo of the suspect earlier this week. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information, while the FBI is offering $50,000.

More to come...