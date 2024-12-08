Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

UnitedHealthcare CEO’s masked shooting suspect seen in new photos in back of taxi

The NYPD first released an unmasked photo of the suspect earlier this week

Katie Hawkinson
Sunday 08 December 2024 09:17 EST
The man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson pictured in the back of a cab
The man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson pictured in the back of a cab (New York Police Department)

The New York Police Department has released new photos of the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In these pictures, released Saturday night, the suspect is seen in a black coat with a mask on getting into the back of a cab. This comes after the department released the first unmasked photo of the suspect earlier this week. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information, while the FBI is offering $50,000.

More to come...

