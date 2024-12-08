UnitedHealthcare CEO’s masked shooting suspect seen in new photos in back of taxi
The NYPD first released an unmasked photo of the suspect earlier this week
The New York Police Department has released new photos of the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
In these pictures, released Saturday night, the suspect is seen in a black coat with a mask on getting into the back of a cab. This comes after the department released the first unmasked photo of the suspect earlier this week. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information, while the FBI is offering $50,000.
More to come...