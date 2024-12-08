UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting latest: NYPD releases new photos of masked gunman as manhunt expands to Atlanta
New images come after police found the suspect’s backpack in Central Park containing two items: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money
The NYPD has released two new photos of the suspected shooter wanted for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
In the images, shared late on Saturday night, the unnamed accused gunman is captured outside a taxi and then in the back of the cab. A medical mask is again covering his face.
The images come as police continue to uncover more evidence in the case, finding the suspect’s backpack in Central Park late Friday. Inside was two items: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money, sources told ABC News.
The murder weapon is yet to be found, with police seen searching the pond near Bethesda Fountain in Central Park Saturday as they probe the theory the killer used a veterinary gun.
While New York City Mayor Eric Adams insisted “the net is tightening” around the suspect, much remains a mystery as of Sunday morning. With the manhunt now entering its fifth day, the killer’s identity and his motive is still unknown.
Some NYPD investigators arrived in Atlanta Saturday as the manhunt goes multi-state.
Watch: Surveillance footage shows UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter exiting subway station
Who was UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson?
Brian Thompson is a father of two who served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare before he was fatally shot in Manhattan on Wednesday.
Before taking the CEO job in 2021, he worked as the company’s head of government programs. As CEO, Thompson worked out of UnitedHealthcare’s offices in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
Thompson was also named in a lawsuit filed by a Florida pension fund earlier this year accusing UnitedHealth of hiding an antitrust investigation by the Justice Department from shareholders while insiders sold stock, according to the Journal. Thompson had not answered the claims in court before Wednesday’s shooting.
Under his leadership, UnitedHealthcare provided coverage to more than 49 million people, making it the largest insurance company in the US. The network includes 1.3 million physicians and care professionals across nearly 7,000 facilities.
Under Thompson, the company made $74 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter, earning the title of the largest subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Thompson made $10.2 million annually and was one of the company’s highest-paid employees.
Why did Brian Thompson not have security with him?
Brian Thompson was the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance wing of parent company UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
He had worked at the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company for two decades and led its insurance division since 2021. He was one of the company’s highest-paid executives, with a $10.2 million annual compensation package.
His wife said he had recently received threats from angry customers over complaints she believed may have had to do with “a lack of coverage”.
“I don’t know details,” Paulette Thompson told NBC News. “I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”
Despite the alleged threats, Thompson did not have security with him on the morning of the shooting. Eric Werner, chief of police for Maple Grove, Minnesota, where Thomspon lived, said his department had not received any reports of threats against the executive.
Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s parent company UnitedHealth Group, addressed employee concerns about safety, according to a meeting recording shared by CNN.
“I know people are nervous around security and safety, and you will be seeing during the rest of the day, over the weekend and next week, a continued hardening of our security defenses on site across the country,” Witty said.
ICYMI: Three cryptic words were carved into bullets used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Watch: Moment gunman shoots UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson dead in New York City captured on surveillance video
ICYMI: Homes owned by murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO and wife targeted by bomb threats
Fake bomb threats were made against a home owned by UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and another owned by his wife after he was murdered Wednesday morning.
The two homes, which are less than a mile apart in Maple Grove, Minnesota, were targeted on Wednesday evening, The Minnesota Star Tribune reports. The threat was sent via e-mail to multiple people who then notified the police.
However, the threats were not credible and were considered an act of “swatting,” Maple Grove police said.
Thompson and his wife lived separately in Maple Grove, Minnesota
ICYMI: Major break in search for UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer came from a flirty moment with hostel receptionist
By lowering his mask and flashing a “flirtatious” smile to a hostel front desk clerk, the suspect in the fatal Brian Thompson shooting has given police their biggest break yet.
Clear surveillance images released by the New York Police Department on Thursday showed the “person of interest wanted for questioning” unmasked in Wednesday’s killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as the manhunt enters its third day.
The images reportedly capture the moment the suspect was “flirting” with a female worker of the hostel in the city’s Upper West Side where he was staying, law enforcement officials told ABC News.
The surveillance images reportedly capture the moment the suspect was flirting with a female worker of the hostel where he was staying
ICYMI: Several insurance companies pulled down executive biography webpages after Brian Thompson killing
Days after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was killed in Manhattan, major health insurance companies are removing information about their top executives from their websites.
Health insurance giants appear taking steps to protect their executives as UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer remains at large
Who is Brian Thompson? Everything we know about the UnitedHealthcare CEO and his murder in New York City
The manhunt for the killer of the CEO has now stretched into its fourth day. Here’s everything we know about the search:
The manhunt for the killer of the CEO has now stretched into its fourth day