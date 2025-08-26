American Idol music supervisor and husband’s cause of death revealed after double murder in their $4.5M LA home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were murdered in their suburban Los Angeles home last month. Now, their cause of death has been revealed.

Kaye and Deluca, both 70, were killed in their $4.5 million home in Encino, California on July 10. They both died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to their death certificates, obtained by People. Deluca died within seconds of being shot, while Kaye died minutes later, the certificate says.

Although they were killed on July 10, their date of death is listed as July 14, when police found their bodies while performing a welfare check.

The couple was murdered after they returned home from a grocery run and found an intruder in their home, People reports, citing a police affidavit. Their front door was unlocked and their security alarm was disabled.

Investigators believe the couple was shot with a gun that belonged to them, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said last month.

open image in gallery Kaye and Deluca died from multiple gunshot wounds, their death certificates reveal ( Facebook )

Los Angeles police also responded to two 911 calls reporting a possible burglary at their home on July 10. The first call came from a neighbor who saw a man jump the fence. Officers and a helicopter responded to the scene, but left when they didn’t find evidence of forced entry, People reports.

The second call came from Raymond Boodarian, the man police would eventually charge with their murders. Hochman said Boodarian called 911 from his cellphone and provided his name, which allowed police to later track him down.

Boodarian, 22, was arrested on July 15 in connection with the murders. He was charged on July 17 with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Boodarian appeared in court for his arraignment on August 20. Judge Martin Herscovitz repeatedly tried to get Boodarian’s attention, but he would not respond when addressed, according to reports from People and Billboard.

open image in gallery Raymond Boodarian appears in court for his arraignment hearing. The 22-year-old is accused of killing Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"Mr. Boodarian, can you hear me? Mr. Boodarian?” the judge asked.

Boodarian’s public defender, Nancy Kolocotronis, told the court that her client has “severe mental health issues.”

“He’s appearing today in a suicide gown,” she said, referring to a protective garment often worn by individuals in custody who are considered at risk of harming themselves.

Herscovitz suspended the arraignment and scheduled Boodarian to appear in mental health court for a competency review on September 3.

“The record will reflect he’s staring into space and not responding to the court’s questions,” Herscovitz told the court. “Due to this behavior, the court entertains a doubt as to defendant’s mental competency.”