Everything we know about the murder of American Idol music boss and her husband in LA

American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her husband were found murdered inside their Los Angeles home Monday, and now police are trying to piece together what exactly happened and who is to blame.

Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were pronounced dead inside their $4.5 million Encino home while authorities were conducting a welfare check Monday afternoon, Los Angeles police told Deadline.

What happened?

Police found Kaye and Deluca, both 70, with gunshot wounds to the head. The couple had not been seen for several days before and officers discovered them during a welfare check of the home in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue.

TMZ reported, citing unnamed police sources, the couple was found in different rooms of their home. Blood was spotted at the front entrance, per TMZ.

American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her husband were found murdered inside their Los Angeles home Monday ( Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guild of Music Supervisors )

NBC4 Los Angeles reported on the death of a man and a woman in Encino, with details matching Kaye and Deluca’s case. The local outlet said the man was found in a bathroom, and the woman was found in the pantry.

Are there any suspects?

Police have yet to name any suspects in the couple’s deaths. A motive has also not yet been determined, LA police told Deadline.

Their deaths are currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division.

Who was Robin Kaye?

Kaye had been a music supervisor for American Idol from 2002 to 2023, according to her IMDb biography. She worked on nearly 300 episodes of the singing competition show.

The executive won three Guild of Music Supervisors awards for her contributions to American Idol.

How have people reacted to the deaths?

An American Idol spokesperson told Deadline the show was “devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing.”

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

Neighbor Amee Faggen told NBC4 Los Angeles, "We didn’t hear anything.”

"My renter saw somebody hopping the fence, but that was back on Thursday. She called 911, but we didn’t hear anything since then, so we have no idea if its even related or not.”

TMZ reported police were called to the couple’s home Thursday after someone was seen trying to get into the house. When officers responded, they found no signs of forced entry.