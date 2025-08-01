Murdered ‘American Idol’ executive met with the police one day prior as new details emerge on deadly break-in

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

American Idol Executive Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas DeLuc, reportedly met with police about recent neighborhood break-ins one day before they were found dead in their Los Angeles home.

Encino Neighborhood Council President Josh Sautter told People that the couple attended a police advisory meeting on July 9, the night before their deaths, where LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell addressed a spike in local break-ins and crime.

Officers at the meeting reportedly offered advice on how residents could better protect themselves in the wake of the surge.

Sautter told the outlet that the veteran music supervisor had been actively engaged in addressing the crime wave, regularly attending and speaking up at meetings. On June 25, she allegedly shared her own recent experience with crime during a virtual neighborhood council meeting.

“Just a few weeks ago, we had our own home invasion, as we were sleeping. They broke in, climbed our wall, smashed through our kitchen door... it was scary,” Kaye reportedly told the group.

open image in gallery Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, attended an advisory meeting one night before they were found dead in their LA home ( Facebook )

Kaye’s growing concern reportedly extended beyond her own home. At the meeting, she had complained about parties in rented homes in the neighbourhood.

"There's a lot of shady people that show up that are kind of scary,” she reportedly explained.

“They are all over the streets. They leave garbage everywhere, and it's, you know, you can't be outside”.

open image in gallery Kaye was a music supervisor on 'American Idol' for 15 seasons ( Getty Images )

After an earlier disturbance led to a lawsuit against a neighbor, tragedy struck the next day when a man, later identified as suspect Raymond Boodarian, 22, was seen scaling a wall outside the couple’s home.

A police helicopter searched the scene for two minutes but left after not seeing anything.

About 40 minutes later, another 911 call came in, this time from inside the couple’s home. Later identified as Boodarian, the caller initially claimed he was a resident and said, “Please don’t shoot me,” before the line disconnected.

Despite another helicopter sweep, police again found nothing. Authorities now believe Boodarian fatally shot Kaye and Deluca in separate rooms of the house.

Four days after the 911 calls, LAPD officers conducting a welfare check noticed signs of trouble outside the home and broke a glass window to enter, where they found Kaye and DeLuca dead.

Neighbors were outraged, claiming this was the third recent incident in the San Fernando Valley where police left a scene without entering, only to later discover a murder. However, Kris Herzog, a security consultant hired by Kaye in May 2024, said that LAPD policy prohibits entry without clear probable cause, such as obvious signs of violence.

Boodarian was arrested within 24 hours of the discovery of the bodies and charged with two counts of murder, as well as one count of residential burglary on July 17. His arraignment is scheduled for August 20.