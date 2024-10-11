A group of tourists remains trapped inside the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near Cripple Creek, Colorado ( AP )

One person died and 23 others had to be rescued an acciddent left them trapped in an 1,000-foot-deep gold mine in Colorado.

“I am relieved that 12 of the people trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Mine have been safely rescued. “Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual lost in this incident,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Thursday night, as per CNN. An “equiptment malfunction” sparked the emergecy efforts, with the sheriff’s office confirming early on Thursday afternoon that “the mine did not collapse”

Four others recieved treatment for minor injuries after being rescued.

The 1,000-foot mine is advertised as a tourist site to learn about mining in the “Old West.”