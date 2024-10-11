Colorado mine updates: One dead and 23 rescued after “equipment malfunction” leaves dozens trapped in underground
A rescue operation was launched of Thursday afternoon after a dozen people found themselves trapped in a tourist mine in Colorado
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
One person died and 23 others had to be rescued an acciddent left them trapped in an 1,000-foot-deep gold mine in Colorado.
“I am relieved that 12 of the people trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Mine have been safely rescued. “Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual lost in this incident,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Thursday night, as per CNN. An “equiptment malfunction” sparked the emergecy efforts, with the sheriff’s office confirming early on Thursday afternoon that “the mine did not collapse”
Four others recieved treatment for minor injuries after being rescued.
The 1,000-foot mine is advertised as a tourist site to learn about mining in the “Old West.”
Breaking: Multiple tourists trapped underground after failure in Colorado mine, reports say
One person has died and 12 people remain trapped underground at a Colorado gold mine after an equipment failure on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The mine has not collapsed.
At least 11 people have been rescued so far and a rescue operation remains underway. Officials have said there are injuries.
Michelle Del Rey is reporting live.
Multiple tourists trapped underground after failure in Colorado mine, reports say
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon
Rescue compete
All 12 people trapped underground have now been rescued, officials have confirmed.
Sadly, one person died in the accident. No further details have been provided about the person’s identity. That is the end of our live coverage, but our wrap of today’s dramatic events can be found below.
One person dead and multiple tourists trapped in Colorado mine
A dozen people remain trapped inside the tourist attraction
What the governor has said about the Colorado mine incident
Colorado governor Jared Polis is closely monitoring the ongoing emergency incident at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine.
Here’s what he said of the situation so far on X.
ICYMI: One person dead and multiple tourists trapped underground after failure in Colorado mine
One person died and 12 people remain trapped underground in a Colorado gold mine and a rescue operation was underway after an equipment failure.
The incident happened around 12pm on Thursday when an elevator system failed at the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek, a tourist attraction in Teller County.
A mechanical issue took place 500ft deep in the mine during what was supposed to be a two-minute journey creating a severe danger for riders on board the elevator, officials said.
Four people sustained minor injuries and have been seen by medical providers. Two children were involved in the incident.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
One person dead and multiple tourists trapped in Colorado mine
A dozen people remain trapped inside the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek, a tourist attraction in Teller County
People stuck in mine only have limited information on what’s going on, sheriff says
Officials are only providing limited information to the dozen people trapped inside of a Colorado mine in an attempt to keep them calm.
“They really don’t have an idea that we have more of an issue up top than, than what they’re being told is the elevator and, and really, that’s because I want to keep people calm because I can’t get them out until I can get something down there,” Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said on Thursday, Colorado Public Radio reports.
PHOTOS: Rescuers mass outside Colorado mine
Police, fire, rescue, and medical officials massed on Thursday around the Colorado mine where scores of tourists are trapped underground.
Here are some photos of the scene captured by reporters at the Colorado news station KRDO.
Fire chief has ‘utmost confidence’ in rescuers
The head of the Colorado Springs Fire Department says he’s confident his rescuers will help free those trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine.
Here’s what he wrote on Facebook about the ongoing rescue effort: “When it comes to life-safety, city and county boundaries are non-existent. Today we responded to the call for help from our neighbors in Teller County to assist in rescues during an incident at one of their mining attractions. My crews are specially trained to respond to incidents like this when called upon. I am grateful for the support of Mayor Yemi to be able to share those resources with neighboring counties and cities when they call upon us. I have the utmost confidence in the work my crews are doing and I hope our friends in Teller County feel the passion and heart they have to perform these rescues and to keep them safe. We’re here to help our neighbors when they need us.”
What we know about the people in the Colorado mine incident
A large group of people was trapped underground Thursday at a Colorado mine used for historical tours.
Here’s what we know about the people impacted:
Twelve people reportedly remain inside the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, including 11 visitors and a tour guide.
Those inside have water, chairs, and blankets, and are in radio communication with first responders on the surface.
Eleven others have been rescued, including two children, who are getting mental health counseling.
Four people involved in the mine incident have minor injuries.
One person reportedly died in the mine. Their identity has not been released, and it’s unclear if their remains have been recovered.
Mine tour considered one of safest in world, sheriff says
The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine is one of the safest mining tourism experiences in the world, according to Colorado officials.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said Thursday there have been no recent safety incidents at the mine, KDVR reports.
‘My hope is that we can have it resolved tonight'
Officials hope they can rescue the 12 people who remain trapped in a Colorado mine by the end of the day.
An elevator issue stranded the group.
Police say that if it can’t be restored back to safe operation, ropes teams will bring the remaining people up. Eleven people have already been rescued.
“We have people and engineers from the state of Colorado, from our local jurisdictions, mine safety, from our partnering mine right over here, our fire departments,” Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell told CBS News Colorado. “We have the best people in the country that are here working on this issue right now, and my hope is that we can have it resolved tonight.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments