California wildfires live updates: Thousands near LA ordered to evacuate as fast-moving Canyon fire spreads
Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Canyon Fire, which ignited Thursday afternoon in Ventura and Los Angeles counties
A fast growing brush fire in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles has forced thousands of people to evacuate as firefighters are working to get it under control.
Hundreds of firefighters battled the Canyon Fire overnight after it ignited Thursday afternoon in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, as temperatures hit 100 degrees mixed with strong winds.
Officials said good progress had been made overnight as temperatures cooled, but the blaze was at zero percent containment as of Friday afternoon and had spread to 4,856 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the district, urged residents to evacuate.
“Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed,” Barger said in a statement Thursday. “If first responders tell you to leave, go — without hesitation.”
Sunny, hot and dry conditions were expected in the area Friday, with the daytime high near 100 degrees Fahrenheit and minimum humidity in the mid-teens, according to the National Weather Service.
The fire is burning just south of Lake Piru, a reservoir located in the Los Padres National Forest. It's close to Lake Castaic, a popular recreation area burned by the Hughes Fire in January.
Thousands of Californians have been put under evacuation orders
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has warned residents of Los Angeles and Ventura County to “leave now.”
Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Southern California Thursday as a fast-moving brush fire ripped through a mountainous area north of Los Angeles.
The Canyon Fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. PST Thursday and was still burning Friday afternoon as firefighters battled the blaze overnight.
Stay with us for the latest developments.
