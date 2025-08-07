Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death toll from the devastating early January wildfires around Los Angeles may be more than 400 people greater than the official tally, according to a new study.

The paper, published by Finnish researchers in an American Medical Association journal, looked at the difference between expected and observed deaths in Los Angeles County as the fires were burning and found 440 excess deaths.

They attribute the excess deaths to health conditions made worse by wildfire smoke, as well as mental health issues and health interrupted by the blazes, among other factors.

“The findings from this study underscore the need to complement direct fatalities estimates with alternative methods to quantify the additional mortality burden of wildfires and of climate-related emergencies more broadly,” the authors wrote. “They also highlight the need for improved mortality surveillance during and after wildfire emergencies.”

The study got the attention local leaders, who are still rebuilding after the Palisades and Eatons fires destroyed more than 16,000 structures and were attributed directly to 31 deaths.

Los Angeles-area fires in early January killed an official total of 31 people, but study suggests more than 400 more could have been killed by fire-related complications ( David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images )

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the hard-hit Altadena area, said she had seen the study’s findings with interest.

“This study’s assertion that over 400 excess deaths are a result of our Los Angeles wildfires is concerning,” she told the local Daily Breeze newspaper. “In response, I’ve asked our county’s Department of Public Health to thoroughly review the findings and provide their input. It is critical that we understand the full scope of the wildfires’ impacts.”

Another group of recent studies looked at similar indirect impacts from the 2023 Maui wildfire.

The Maui fire was directly blamed for more than 100 deaths. But it also left 1 in 5 with lung damage and as many as half with symptoms of depression, one set of new research found. The month of the fire saw 13 suicide and overdose deaths, translating to nearly double the normal suicide and overdose death rates.

Jonathan Purtle of New York University was the lead author of one study, which calculated rates of suicide and overdose deaths in Maui and Hawaii's four other counties.

That research team found a 97% increase in suicides and overdose death rates on Maui during the month of the wildfires. The total number of suicide and overdose deaths was 13 that month — most of them suicides.

They also found a 46% increase in such deaths in all five counties, which may have been influenced by displaced Maui residents migrating to other islands, the authors said.

The increases did not last: Rates fells in the following months, the researchers found.