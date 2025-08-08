Thousands forced to evacuate in Southern California as fast-moving fire spreads
The Canyon Fire north of Los Angeles grew to over 1,050 acres in less than three hours
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes in Southern California Thursday as a fast-moving brush fire ripped through a mountainous area north of Los Angeles.
The Canyon Fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. PST, growing to over 1,050 acres in less than three hours, according to Ventura County emergency response.
It remained zero percent contained late Thursday afternoon and was spreading east, the county said.
In LA County, around 4,200 residents and 1,400 structures are under an evacuation order, and another 12,500 residents are under an evacuation warning, said spokesperson Andrew Dowd for the Ventura County Fire Department.
“We’re doing a significant initial attack,” Dowd said. The evacuation order warned of an immediate threat to life.
Dowd said the fire was a “very dynamic situation” caused by hot, dry weather, steep and rugged terrain and dry fuel. There were 250 firefighters on the ground coordinating with helicopters and other air support, he said.
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the district, urged residents to evacuate.
“Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed,” Barger said in a statement. “If first responders tell you to leave, go—without hesitation.”
“The fire is burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels. The onshore push is influencing fire behavior, and the fire is threatening 60kv powerlines as well as the communities of Hasley Canyon and Hathaway Ranch, but is moving away from the community of Piru,” an update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. “The fire has now crossed into LA County and continues to spread east toward the community of Val Verde.”
The fire is burning just south of Lake Piru, a reservoir located in the Los Padres National Forest. It's close by Lake Castaic, a popular recreation area burned by the Hughes Fire in January.
That fire burned about 15 square miles in six hours and put 50,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings.