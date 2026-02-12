Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Canada school shooting latest: Police identify 18-year-old suspect in killing of eight including mother and brother

Police identified 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar as the suspected shooter

Canada school shooting leaves nine dead as female suspect is identified

An 18-year-old girl was identified as the person who fatally shot six people at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and two other people at a private residence Tuesday in one of Canada’s deadliest mass shootings in history.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that Jesse Van Rootselaar killed her 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at the home before opening fire at the school.

Six people were killed at the high school: a 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students, a 12-year-old male student and a 13-year-old male student. RCMP have not publicly identified the names of the victims yet.

Two more victims were airlifted to the hospital with “significant injuries,” police say.

Students and faculty at the high school, located in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, spent hours barricaded inside classrooms, offices and other corners of the school after the principal directed everyone to lock their doors.

Investigators have not identified a motive for the shooting, but said that police had responded to calls at the residence multiple times over the last several years due to “concerns” about the suspect’s “mental health.”

Tumbler Ridge mayor says community is 'shaken' after mass shooting

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka has said his community is “shaken” after eight people, including six children, were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and the profound impact this tragedy has had on families, students, staff, and our entire district and region,” Krakowka said in a statement Wednesday, per CNN. “Our community has been shaken by this tragedy.”

The mayor thanked “brave teachers, administrators, students and first responders” in the wake of the shooting.

Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 04:40

GoFundMe page says 12-year-old girl among those injured in shooting

A GoFundMe page has been created, identifying a 12-year-old girl named Maya as one of the victims injured in the shooting.

Krysta Hunt, the cousin of Maya’s mother, Cia Edmonds, organized the fundraiser to support the young girl through her recovery. More than $192,700 has already been raised.

“All we know is that Maya made it through transport from Tumbler Ridge to Vancouver Children’s Hospital and currently in critical care,” Krysta wrote on the page verified by CNN. The Independent has not verified the fundraiser, and authorities have yet to release the names of those injured in the shooting.

In a note from Maya’s mother included on the page, she said her daughter is “fighting for her life while they try to repair the damage” from a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 04:30

Pictured: Montreal bridge honors Tumbler Ridge shooting victims

The Samuel De Champlain Bridge in Montreal was lit purple Wednesday to honor the eight victims of the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge
The Samuel De Champlain Bridge in Montreal was lit purple Wednesday to honor the eight victims of the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge (Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images)
Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 04:20

British Columbia premier gets emotional over hospitalized young girl

British Columbia Premier David Eby got emotional at a news conference when mentioning a young girl who was hospitalized from the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting.

Eby said Wednesday he was praying for the girl who is fighting for her life, per CBC.

Canadian police said eight people, including six children, were killed in the shooting and another two victims were airlifted to the hospital with “significant injuries.”

Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 04:00

Tumbler Ridge mayor asked his community to lean on each other amid their grief

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka asked his community Wednesday to lean on each other amid their grief.

"Lend your ear when somebody needs your ear. Lend your shoulder when somebody needs your shoulder," he said at a news conference, per CBC, after eight people wre killed in a mass shooting Tuesday.

Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 03:41

Canadian politician urges Tumbler Ridge community to seek counseling services after shooting

Larry Neufeld, a member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, has urged people in Tumbler Ridge to seek counseling services after Tuesday’s mass shooting.

“Today, our hearts are shattered,” he wrote on X Wednesday. “Grief, shock, anger, fear. These are heavy burdens to carry alone. Please, do not carry them alone.”

He said that free counseling services were available, writing, “Seeking help is not a sign of weakness; it is an act of courage and care for yourself and your loved ones.”

Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 03:20

In pictures: Tumbler Ridge school blocked with police tape

Forensic specialists speak in front of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, the site of a deadly mass shooting in British Columbia, Canada
Forensic specialists speak in front of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, the site of a deadly mass shooting in British Columbia, Canada (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Police tape surrounds the high school with an 'Everyone is welcome here' message painted on a window
Police tape surrounds the high school with an 'Everyone is welcome here' message painted on a window (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 03:00

In pictures: Candlelit vigil held for Tumbler Ridge shooting victims

A candlelit vigil was held Wednesday to honor the victims of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting
A candlelit vigil was held Wednesday to honor the victims of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, fatally shot eight people, including six children, on Tuesday, police say
Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, fatally shot eight people, including six children, on Tuesday, police say (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Tuesday's shooting was one of the deadliest in Canadian history
Tuesday's shooting was one of the deadliest in Canadian history (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 02:41

Watch: Mark Carney says 'Canada stands by' those who lost loved ones in shooting

Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 02:20

Everything we know about the Tumbler Ridge shooting victims

Eight people, including six children, were killed in a deadly mass shooting that rocked Tumbler Ridge, a small, close-knit community located in British Columbia.

Among those killed Tuesday are Abel Mwansa Jr. and Kylie May, both 12, according to their families. Police are yet to release the victims’ identities.

More than 25 other people were injured in the shooting that has become one of the deadliest to occur in Canada, according to initial police estimates. The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who police say killed her 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at a nearby home before opening fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, was also found dead with a “self-inflicted injury.”

Police said the teenager was born biologically male but had been transitioning to female over the past six years. She was not a student at the school but it was not immediately clear if she had previously studied at Tumbler Ridge Secondary.

Read on...

Canada mass shooting victims, including students, mourned by community

Among those killed are 12-year-olds Abel Mwansa Jr. and Kylie May, according to their families
Rachel Dobkin12 February 2026 02:00

