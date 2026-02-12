Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eight people, including six children, were killed in a deadly mass shooting that rocked Tumbler Ridge, a small, close-knit community located in British Columbia.

Among those killed Tuesday are Abel Mwansa Jr. and Kylie May, both 12, according to their families. Police are yet to release the victims’ identities.

More than 25 other people were injured in the shooting that has become one of the deadliest to occur in Canada, according to initial police estimates. The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who police say killed her 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at a nearby home before opening fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, was also found dead with a “self-inflicted injury.”

Police said the teenager was born biologically male but had been transitioning to female over the past six years. She was not a student at the school but it was not immediately clear if she had previously studied at Tumbler Ridge Secondary.

A 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students, a 12-year-old male student and a 13-year-old male student were killed at the school.

open image in gallery Eight people, including six children, were killed in a deadly mass shooting that rocked Tumbler Ridge in northwestern British Columbia, Tuesday ( REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier )

Here is everything we know about the victims of the shooting.

Abel Mwansa Jr.

The son of a pastor, Abel Mwansa Jr., was killed Tuesday, according to an announcement from Burning Bush Ministries International - City of Grace Chapel shared on Facebook.

open image in gallery Abel Mwansa Jr., 12, was one of the victims killed in one of the deadliest shootings in Canadian history ( Abel Mwansa/Bwalya Chisanga via Facebook )

“This loss has brought profound grief to the family, the church, and all who knew and loved him. We kindly ask the Christian community, friends, and well-wishers to stand with the Mwansa family in prayer, love, and support during this difficult time,” the announcement read.

The boy’s parents, pastor Abel Mwansa and Bwalya Chisanga, mourned their son on social media, writing in a post that he will be greatly missed.

Mwansa said in another post that his son was a “good kid” who never missed school, writing in all caps, “Lord I thank you for 12 years 11 months we spent with you.”

Kylie May

Kylie May was remembered as a “beautiful, kind, innocent soul,” on a GoFundMe page created by Kylie’s aunt, Shanon Dycke.

open image in gallery Kylie May, another 12-year-old who was fatally shot, was remembered by family as a 'beautiful, kind, innocent soul' ( Shanon Dycke via GoFundMe )

“We are completely devastated and have no words as we try to process the magnitude of the situation,” Dycke wrote.

The fundraiser was created to cover expenses for Kylie’s family in the coming months, including a way to memorialize Kylie, which has yet to be planned.

“My heart aches for the other families involved and for the loss of their children. I am so sorry,” Dycke wrote. “To the families with children still in the hospital; keep fighting. We are sending you prayers.”

It's unclear whether the families of the other six victims killed in the shooting have commented publicly on their loved ones and police are yet to formerly identify those who died.