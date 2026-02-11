Canadian police say at least 9 killed in British Columbia mass shooting involving a school
Police say the suspected shooter has also died
At least 9 people have been killed in a mass shooting involving a school in British Columbia Tuesday, Canadian police say.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the 9 victims and the suspected shooter are dead after the shooting that took place across multiple locations in Tumbler Ridge, Canadian broadcaster CBC reports.
Six people were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, two more were found dead in a nearby home and another died when being taken to a hospital, according to CBC.
RCMP says the suspected shooter died of a “self-inflicted injury” inside the school. Two more people were injured with serious injuries, CBC reports.
Police said in a news release they received a report of an active shooter at the Tumbler Ridge school at around 1:20 p.m. MT Tuesday.
“The alert was officially cancelled at 5:45 p.m. as police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or ongoing threat to the public,” RCMP said.
This is a developing story...
